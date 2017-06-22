White House aims to speed U.S. drone, wireless technologies

| WASHINGTON, June 21
together drone makers, wireless companies and venture
capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help
speed new technologies to the marketplace.
President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives
of General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc
and AT&T Inc AT&T Inc, major drone industry firms
and venture capitalists in the latest effort by the White House
to focus on innovative technologies as a way of spurring job
growth.
Michael Kratsios, the White House's deputy chief technology
officer, told reporters the goal of the sessions is to find ways
the United States "can maintain its leadership creating and
fostering entirely new technologies that will drive our economic
growth."
The chief executives of several unmanned aerial system, or
drone, companies including Kespry Inc, AirMap, Airspace Inc,
Measure UAS Inc, Trumbull Unmanned, and PrecisionHawk Inc are
attending the White House sessions.
Senior executives at Xcel Energy Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and CenturyLink Inc are also
taking part as are venture capital firms including AOL
co-founder Steve Case who heads Revolution LLC, 500 Startups,
Cayuga Ventures, Epic Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures.
The administration wants to promote the development and
commercialization of emerging technologies and speed the
development of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones and 5G
wireless technology, Kratsios said.
The Obama administration implemented rules that opened the
skies to low-level small drones for education, research and
routine commercial use. The Trump administration is considering
whether to expand drone use for purposes such as deliveries
where aircraft would fly beyond the sight of an operator.
Security issues would need to be resolved.
The FAA in March estimated that by 2021 the fleet of small
hobbyist drones will more than triple and the commercial drone
fleet will increase tenfold to about 442,000.
Last year, the FCC cleared the way for 5G, a lightning-fast
next generation of wireless services. Testing is under way and
deployment is expected around 2020.
New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10
times and maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks. The
next generation of wireless signals needs to be much faster and
far more responsive to allow advanced technologies such as
virtual surgery or controlling machines remotely, regulators
say.
The networks could help wirelessly connect devices such as
thermostats or washing machines to facilitate the internet of
things.
