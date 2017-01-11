UPDATE 1-Trump says pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder"

(Adds more details, pharmaceuticals exec comment)
NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Wednesday said pharmaceutical companies are "getting
away with murder" in what they charge the government for
medicines, and promised that would change.
After his remarks, the Ishares Nasdaq Biotech ETF
dropped 4 percent at its session low and was on track for its
largest daily percentage drop since late June. Trump has blasted
other industries for charging the government too much,
particularly defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, but has made only a few public statements about
drug pricing since being elected.
After his promise during a news conference, the ARCA
pharmaceutical index fell 2 percent as Pfizer Inc gave
up 2.6 percent and Johnson & Johnson fell 1 percent.
Biotech Gilead Sciences Inc fell 2.3 percent.
The drug industry has been on edge for two years about the
potential for more government pressure on pricing after sharp
increases in the costs of some life-saving drugs drew scrutiny
in the press and among lawmakers. The government is
investigating Medicaid and Medicare overspending on Mylan NV's
allergy treatment EpiPen, for instance.
Trump's campaign platform included allowing the Medicare
healthcare program to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies,
which the law currently prohibits, and he has also discussed
making it easier to import drugs at cheaper prices.
"We are going to start bidding. We are going to save
billions of dollars over time," Trump said.
Medicare, which covers more than 55 million elderly or
disabled Americans, spends hundreds of billions of dollars on
drugs every year.
Industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America did not have an immediate comment.
Daniel O'Day, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, a division of
Roche Holding AG, said in an interview on the sidelines
of the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the
company focuses on innovation and investing in research.
Price increases over the past several years have been
"responsible" and in the range of low to mid single digits, he
said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, and Deena Beasley in
San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)