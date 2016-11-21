U.S. renewables may slow under Trump - E.ON CEO in Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Nov 21 The growth of solar and wind
power in the United States could slow under President-elect
Donald Trump, the chief executive of German utility E.ON
told German newspaper Handelsblatt, but added he
expected any change to be slow.
"It is possible that future growth may slow and that the
focus will shift again towards coal and oil. But we have seen
these shifts in Europe, too. Just think about nuclear energy,"
Johannes Teyssen was quoted as saying.
E.ON has assets of about 4 billion euros ($4.25 billion) in
the United States, the world's second-biggest market for wind
turbines after China, mostly in the form of onshore wind parks.
Global renewable stocks fell following Trump's election
victory, fuelling concerns about the long-term prospects of the
industry in the United States.
Teyssen said most jobs in the renewables industry were
located in states dominated by the Republicans, adding any
change in legislation would happen very slowly.
"I also rule out a change to existing assets," he said.
