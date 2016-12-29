UPDATE 3-Sprint, OneWeb say 8,000 jobs announced by Trump are part of SoftBank pledge

(Adds that jobs are part of previously announced pledge)
By Richard Cowan
PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 28 U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications group Sprint
Corp and a U.S. satellite company OneWeb will bring 8,000
jobs to the United States, and the companies said the positions
were part of a previously disclosed pledge by Japan's SoftBank
Group Corp.
SoftBank holds stakes in both companies and its
chief, billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, earlier in
December said he would invest $50 billion in the United States
and create 50,000 jobs.
Sprint in January said it had cut 2,500 jobs as part of its
plan to cut $2.5 billion in costs. On Wednesday it said it would
create 5,000 jobs in areas including sales and customer care by
the end of its fiscal year ending in March 2018.
Sprint spokesman Dave Tovar said the jobs were part of the
pledge made by Son but would be funded by Sprint.
SoftBank and OneWeb had announced on Dec. 19 that the
Japanese company was leading a $1.2 billion funding round.
OneWeb plans to use the funds to build a plant in Florida to
produce low-cost satellites, creating almost 3,000 jobs at the
company and its suppliers.
SoftBank described its $1 billion share of the funding as
the first tranche of the $50 billion promised by Son in a
meeting with Trump.
It is not clear whether the $50 billion SoftBank investment
would be part of a $100 billion tech investment fund that the
head of SoftBank and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had
announced earlier in the year.
"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are
going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they
are taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters
outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
"And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000
people. So that's very exciting," he added.
Shares of Sprint Corp, which is 82 percent owned by
SoftBank, were barely changed in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Susan
Heavey and Heather Somerville; Writing by Ayesha Rascoe and
Peter Henderson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)