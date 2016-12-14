UPDATE 5-U.S. oil industry cheers Trump energy pick, seeks gas export boost

(Recasts with oil industry request of Perry, background on oil
and gas export policy)
WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. oil and gas industry
on Wednesday welcomed President-elect Donald Trump's choice of
former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the U.S. Department of
Energy, and wasted no time making its first specific request of
him: to support increased exports of America's natural gas
overseas.
Trump named Perry as his pick for the top U.S. energy job on
Wednesday morning, handing the portfolio to a climate change
skeptic with close ties to the oil and gas industry, and who
previously proposed abolishing the department.
The choice adds to a list of drilling proponents who have
been tapped for top jobs in Trump's administration, worrying
environmental groups but fitting neatly with Trump's promise to
revive oil and gas drilling and coal mining as president by
cutting back on federal regulation.
Jack Gerard, president of the Washington-based American
Petroleum Institute representing oil and natural gas companies,
said he welcomed Perry's nomination, and called on him to make
increasing exports of U.S. natural gas a "top priority."
"As the former governor of Texas, Rick Perry knows the
important impact that energy production has on our nation's
economy. In his new role at the Energy Department, he has the
opportunity to encourage increased exports of domestically
produced natural gas," he said in a statement.
Natural gas companies are eager to access foreign markets
for their supply after a decade-long drilling boom that
triggered a domestic glut and depressed prices.
The oil industry successfully lobbied for an end to a
decades-old crude oil export ban in December 2015 following a
slump in prices, a move meant to help American companies weather
lower prices at home.
There is no ban on natural gas exports, but U.S. law
requires American companies to obtain authorization from the
Energy Department before being able to ship it overseas, and
there are tough permitting requirements for building the
specialized facilities that make shipping gas possible.
The United States exported its first cargo of liquefied
natural gas earlier this year from an export facility on the
Gulf Coast, but the industry has complained that boosting
exports to match global demand has been constrained by a slow
and opaque bureaucratic process.
U.S. energy exports have long been a contentious political
issue, dividing lawmakers seeking to balance the benefits of low
consumer prices at home and American energy independence against
opportunities for companies to expand access to potentially
lucrative foreign markets.
BUSINESS CLIMATE
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has made energy a
central part of his agenda, vowing a revival in the oil, gas and
coal industries, and picking industry allies for top
administration jobs.
On Tuesday, Trump selected oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp's
CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. His
Environmental Protection Agency pick is Oklahoma Attorney
General Scott Pruitt, a foe of Democratic President Barack
Obama's initiatives to combat climate change.
Trump said during his campaign he would pull the United
States out of a global deal to curb emissions of carbon dioxide
signed in Paris last year, though he has since confused
observers by saying he would keep an "open mind" on the accord.
An overwhelming number of scientists say carbon dioxide from
burning fossil fuels contributes to changes to the climate that
are leading to sea level rise, droughts and more frequent
violent storms.
Trump's transition team said Perry's tenure leading Texas,
the nation's second most populous state and a major producer of
oil, gas and wind power, from 2000 until 2015 made him a strong
pick for energy secretary.
Trump said in a statement Perry had created "a business
climate that produced millions of new jobs and lower energy
prices in his state, and he will bring that same approach to our
entire country as secretary of energy."
The department is responsible for U.S. energy policy and
oversees the nation's nuclear weapons program.
Perry is a former presidential rival and critic of Trump who
unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination in 2016 and
2012. His nomination requires Senate confirmation.
If confirmed, he would replace Ernest Moniz, a physicist who
was one of the chief negotiators in last year's Iran nuclear
deal.
After his tenure as Texas governor, Perry joined the board
of directors of Energy Transfer Partners, a Texas-based
company building the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota that
has been stalled by protests by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe
and supporters.
Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the Trump transition team's
executive committee, said the president-elect was focused on
preserving the environment as well as boosting U.S. energy
production.
"Whether you believe in climate change or not, we want clean
air, we want clean water for the American people. What we also
want is energy independence," Scaramucci told CNN.
Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, who backed
Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8
election, said he hoped Perry's nomination would be blocked.
"Trump no longer has to abolish departments. He can
dismantle them from within," Steyer said. "It's now up to the
Senate to defend our health, our economy and our democracy by
defeating this nomination."
