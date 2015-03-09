Trump agrees to keep name on Atlantic City casino

March 9 Businessman Donald Trump struck a deal
to leave his name emblazoned on the facade of Atlantic City's
Trump Taj Mahal casino, according to a bankruptcy court filing
on Monday.
Trump, who no longer controls the casino, sued in August to
strip his name off the building, saying it had become so rundown
that it was damaging his brand image.
The deal is with bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc
, which owns and operates the casino, and billionaire
investor Carl Icahn, a major lender in the bankruptcy.
The agreement, which must be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware, calls for Trump Entertainment to pay Trump
about $172,000 to satisfy an outstanding ground lease claim,
among other things.
Trump founded the Taj and Atlantic City's Trump Plaza. He
lost control of them when they went bankrupt before, in 2009,
but he retained a trademark license agreement that allowed them
to keep using his name.
Atlantic City's casinos have faltered with increasing
competition from surrounding states, and the Plaza became one of
four casinos to close in 2014. Trump successfully had his name
stripped off the Plaza after it closed, but his name remained on
the Taj, which is still open.
If the Taj stops operating for more than 90 days, Trump can
have his name taken off that casino, too, according to the
settlement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)