In about-face, Trump nominates new head of export bank

WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Donald Trump
nominated former Republican lawmaker Scott Garrett as president
of the Export-Import Bank of the United States on Friday,
completing an about-face over an institution he had denounced as
"featherbedding" for big business.
A White House statement also named Spencer Bachus, another
Republican former congressman, to be a member of the board of
directors of the bank. Both were named for four-year terms.
Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday he would
fill the two vacancies on the bank's five-member board that have
prevented it from having a quorum and being able to act on loans
over $10 million.
His picks must gain approval from the Senate, which blocked
nominees by former President Barack Obama.
The Export-Import Bank, an independent government agency,
provides loans to foreign entities that enable them to purchase
American-made goods. For example, it has been used by foreign
airlines to purchase planes from Boeing Co and farmers in
developing nations to acquire equipment.
The bank has become a popular target for conservatives, who
worked in Congress to kill the institution, arguing that it
perpetuates cronyism and does little to create American jobs.
Trump's backing of the bank represents a victory for
manufacturers like Boeing and General Electric Co, which
have overseas customers that use the agency's government-backed
loans to purchase their products.
Trump told the Journal the bank benefits small businesses
and creates jobs, a reversal of his earlier criticism of the
bank as being "featherbedding" for wealthy corporations.
Trump's about-face followed a meeting on Tuesday with former
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney, who left the company last
year but oversaw the corporation's aggressive lobbying effort in
support of the bank in 2015.
Large American corporations that do significant amounts of
exports say other countries have similar agencies and the export
bank levels the playing field.
A 2015 fight to shutter the bank led by conservatives in
Congress allowed the bank's charter to expire for five months.
After overwhelming bipartisan support emerged to renew the
bank's charter, which is needed for it to operate, conservatives
blocked nominees to the board, preventing it from financing
large exports like aircraft and power turbines.
