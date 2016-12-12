Exxon's financial metrics mixed during Tillerson's decade as CEO

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 12 As the front-runner for U.S.
secretary of state, Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Rex
Tillerson would bring a global business savvy seldom seen in a
Cabinet member, let alone the country's top diplomat.
While he may be a "world-class player" - in President-elect
Donald Trump's words - the financial metrics of his time as
Exxon's CEO reveal some less than stellar results compared with
peers.
Exxon's shares are way up under his leadership, but lag
behind competitors, oil and gas output is down 14 percent
and, while making deals abroad, analysts believe he missed out
on some important growth opportunities at home.
Exxon's stock is up 59 percent since Tillerson took the helm
in 2006, compared with 104 percent for rival Chevron Corp
and a 78 percent jump in the S&P 500.
And while Exxon's dividend has more than doubled during that
period, it has grown less in value than Chevron's.
Exxon under Tillerson continued a strategy of his
predecessors, signing deals in remote, oil-rich regions
including Russia, which Trump has touted as a sign of the
executive's global connections which would serve him well in
the top U.S. diplomatic role.
While Tillerson has ties to Russia, he partly missed a key
energy development back home in the United States by ceding
growth potential in the shale oil industry to smaller, more
nimble rivals, including Continental Resources Inc.
That has pushed down the company's production of oil and
natural gas about 14 percent since Tillerson took office.
Exxon's operating margin has also plunged, from 15.1 percent
when Tillerson assumed the CEO role to 2.5 percent in the most
recent quarter. The industry average is 6.8 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Those factors partly help explain why Exxon is now seen by
Wall Street as a less-desirable investment than Chevron, which
has several large oil and gas projects coming online by the end
of the decade, offering far-stronger growth potential than
Exxon.
Exxon did not respond to a request for comment.
ILL-TIMED DEAL
One of his biggest deals - the $41 billion buyout of XTO
Energy in 2009 - was called by Tillerson himself ill-timed
because it was done before natural gas prices bottomed
out. Those gas prices have still not returned to pre-recession
levels, keeping the deal from boosting Exxon's growth prospects
as expected.
Exxon's $2.5 billion buyout of InterOil Corp, a
major Asian liquefied natural gas producer, is no longer a
foregone conclusion due to legal opposition, threatening Exxon's
growth potential in that crucial region.
Of the 26 analysts covering Exxon's stock, only seven advise
buying it. By contrast, none of those 26 analysts advise selling
Chevron shares and 17 advise buying Chevron stock.
Oil analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, who encourage
Exxon shareholders to sell, said in a note to clients on Monday
that Tillerson's experience could be a benefit to the incoming
Trump administration.
"A global oil and gas executive should have a pretty good
idea about how the world works," TPH analysts said.
Tillerson, who must step down as CEO after he turns 65 next
March due to Exxon's mandatory retirement rules, is likely to be
replaced by the head of the company's refining unit, a
less-glamorous but more financially stable unit.
Darren Woods, who has worked at Exxon for more than 20
years, has helped expand the refining business at a time when
the company's core exploration and production business has been
rocked by low commodity prices.
An appointment of Woods to the top Exxon job could signal
the company's board wants to continue to focus on cash
generation in order to keep boosting shareholder payouts, rather
than focus on pricey development projects, analysts have said.
