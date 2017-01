Nov 30 U.S.-owned mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac need to get out of government ownership, Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Common shares of the two companies, which have been in U.S. government conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis, were both trading about 8 percent higher in premarket activity on the pink sheets market following Mnuchin's comments.

Mnuchin delivered the remarks in an interview on Fox Business Network, and they were reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting By Dan Burns)