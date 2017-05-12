UPDATE 1-Trump warns ousted FBI chief against talking to media, threatens 'tapes'

(Adds comment by Cummings)
By David Alexander and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON May 12 President Donald Trump warned
ousted FBI Director James Comey on Friday against talking to the
media, suggesting there might be tapes of conversations between
the two men that could contradict his account.
"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our
conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump said
in a string of Twitter posts.
In a report that added to critics' charges that Trump has
overstepped the norms of his office, the New York Times reported
that the president asked Comey in January to pledge loyalty to
him, a request that would undermine the standing of the FBI
chief as an independent law enforcer.
On Twitter, Trump appeared to suggest that if Comey gave his
version of contacts between them, the administration might
produce tapes of conversations, although it was not clear if
such tapes exist. The veiled threat added to the storm over
Trump's abrupt firing of Comey on Tuesday.
Critics have assailed Trump for dismissing the FBI chief at
a time when the agency is investigating alleged Russian meddling
in the 2016 U.S. election, and possible collusion between Moscow
and the Trump presidential campaign.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation probe and parallel
congressional investigations have cast a cloud over Trump's
presidency since he took office on Jan. 20, threatening to
overwhelm his policy priorities.
Democrats have accused Trump of trying to dent the FBI probe
by firing Comey, and have called for a special counsel to
investigate the Russia issue.
The New York Times said Comey has told associates he
declined to make a pledge of loyalty to Trump when the president
requested it as the pair had dinner at the White House just
seven days after his inauguration.
Comey instead told the Republican president he could count
on his honesty, the Times said.
"It's shocking to the conscience. We've got to address
that," said Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, referring
to Trump's behavior with Comey, including the report that the
president asked for the FBI director's loyalty.
Trump says Comey had told him three times he was not under
investigation in the Russia probe. He said in an interview on
Thursday with NBC News that Comey gave him this assurance during
a dinner and in two phone conversations.
Comey has not publicly discussed any conversations he has
had with Trump. Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe sidestepped a
question during a Senate hearing on Thursday on whether he ever
heard Comey tell Trump that the president was not the subject of
investigation.
TRUMP IS 'DANGEROUS'
The No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, Richard Durbin, slammed
the president after Friday's tweets, telling MSNBC that the
president is "dangerous because he may be obstructing justice in
terms of the investigation ... and secondly his credibility has
been destroyed."
Trump also hit back on Friday at media reports questioning
the credibility of White House accounts of why Comey was fired,
which have changed over the course of the week and threatened an
end to regular White House press briefings.
"As a very active President with lots of things happening,
it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with
perfect accuracy!" Trump said. "Maybe the best thing to do would
be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written
responses for the sake of accuracy???"
The White House initially said Trump fired Comey on the
recommendation of the two top officials at the Justice
Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney
General Rod Rosenstein. In the NBC interview on Thursday, Trump
said he would have fired Comey regardless of any such
recommendations.
The White House has said Comey's firing was unrelated to the
Russia probe. On Thursday, Trump told NBC he knew he ran the
risk that by firing Comey he would "confuse people" and
"lengthen out the investigation" into ties to Russia.
"In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I
said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a
made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost
an election that they should have won," he said.
The president said he never pressured Comey into dropping
the FBI probe, and added that there was no "collusion between me
and my campaign and the Russians."
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russian
President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign of interference in
the election aimed at tilting the vote in Trump's favor. Moscow
has denied any such meddling.
(Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Alistair Bell)