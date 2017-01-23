UPDATE 2-Trump taps net neutrality opponent Ajit Pai to head FCC

(Adds industry, consumer group, Capitol Hill reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump on
Monday tapped Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai to head the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission, which is expected to roll
back many of the Obama Administration's telecommunications and
internet policies.
Pai, a former Justice Department, FCC and Capitol Hill
staffer, in December predicted landmark "net neutrality" rules
adopted in 2015 would not last. The son of Indian immigrants who
grew up in Kansas, Pai said the commission should take a "weed
whacker" to unneeded rules and was harshly critical of many FCC
regulations imposed during the Obama administration.
"During the Trump administration, we will shift from playing
defense at the FCC to going on offense," he said in December.
"We need to fire up the weed whacker and remove those rules that
are holding back investment, innovation, and job creation."
Pai will also have a key role in deciding whether to approve
or reject or impose conditions on mergers involving cable and
telephone companies. In May, Pai opposed FCC conditions imposed
on Charter Communication's acquisition of Time Warner
Cable.
Last week, then FCC chairman Tom Wheeler urged Republicans
against dismantling internet access protections that bar service
providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
Internet providers fear net neutrality rules make it harder
to manage internet traffic and make investment in additional
capacity less likely. The Republican-controlled Congress is also
considering rewriting the net neutrality rules.
Pai said in 2015 that consumers would be worse under net
neutrality and should "expect their bills to go up, and they
should expect that broadband will be slower going forward."
Senator Maria Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat,
criticized Pai in a letter to President Donald Trump Monday as
"not a supporter of the FCC's strong rules to protect an open
internet, putting at risk our robust net neutrality rules and
the three million internet economy jobs it supports."
Under Wheeler, the FCC and major telecom and cable companies
have been at odds over a number of big issues in recent years,
including tougher broadband privacy rules and a proposal to
allow pay-TV consumers to ditch set top boxes.
Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc, Frontier Communications Corp,
T-Mobile US Inc and Charter all praised Pai's
appointment in separate statements.
"Chairman Pai will work with his fellow commissioners to
quickly and decisively put back in place the commonsense
regulatory framework necessary to support the president's
agenda," AT&T said.
However, advocacy group Free Press President Craig Aaron
said Pai "has been on the wrong side of just about every major
issue that has come before the FCC during his tenure. He's never
met a mega-merger he didn't like or a public safeguard he didn't
try to undermine."
U.S. Telecom, an industry trade group, said in a statement
it shares Pai's vision for a "future based on a bold but
pragmatic strategy to erase the many regulatory barriers
impeding the expansion of our nation's communications
infrastructure, and the jobs and economic opportunity that
depend on it."
Pai does not need Senate confirmation as chairman but his
current term expires at year end and he will need to be
reconfirmed to continue.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Bernard Orr)