Trump separating from business to avoid conflict concerns -lawyer

WASHINGTON Jan 11 President-elect Donald Trump
is separating himself from his far-flung global business empire
by transferring all assets into a trust and putting his two sons
in charge, a Trump lawyer said on Wednesday.
Along with plans to hire an ethics adviser, Trump is taking
the steps to avoid inevitable questions about a potential
conflict of interest between his businesses and the office of
the presidency, although his lawyer insisted he was not required
to take them.
Republican Trump, who is to be sworn in on Jan. 20, has been
under pressure to take these steps before he moves into the
White House.
Trump operates a variety of golf resorts and hotels around
the world. The lawyer, who spoke to a small group of reporters
on condition of anonymity, said all profits generated at Trump's
hotels by foreign governments will be donated to the U.S.
Treasury.
Trump is to resign from all positions he holds with Trump
Organization entities, and his daughter, Ivanka, is to have no
further involvement with management authority in the group.
Ivanka Trump is the wife of Jared Kushner, who Trump has
appointed to a senior advisory role in the White House.
The Trump Organization will not enter any new deals while
Trump is president, according to the lawyer.
Since Trump sold all his stocks last year, the Trump trust
is to hold only liquid assets such as cash and business
operating assets, the lawyer said.
Many ethics experts had urged Trump to completely divest or
set up a blind trust for his assets. The lawyer said Trump opted
against these steps because it was not a realistic possibility.
Trump was aided in setting up the trust by lawyer Fred
Fielding, a former White House counsel to Republican presidents
Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.
Interviews are being conducted in the search for an ethics
adviser for the trust, the lawyer said.
"The written approval of the ethics adviser will be required
for new deals, actions and transactions that could potentially
raise ethics or conflict of interests concerns," the lawyer
said.
Trump has terminated all pending business deals to clear the
way for becoming president. His access to information about his
businesses will be sharply limited, the lawyer said.
The moratorium on new deals does not apply to contracts that
are entered into by the Trump Organization and its affiliates in
the ordinary course of business.
Remaining debt will stay in place and will be dealt with
during the ordinary course of business, the lawyer said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Anna Driver and Grant
McCool)