UPDATE 4-Trump says won't divest from his business while president

(Adds comments from Office of Government Ethics director)
By Andy Sullivan, Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 11 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump said on Wednesday he would maintain ownership of his
global business empire but hand off control to his two oldest
sons while president, an arrangement that watchdogs said would
not prevent conflicts of interest in the White House.
Trump told a news conference he would resign from all
positions overseeing his hotels, golf courses and hundreds of
other businesses and move his assets into a trust to help ensure
that he will not consciously take actions as president that
would benefit him personally.
Trump, a Republican, is under pressure to distance himself
from his businesses before he moves into the White House on Jan.
20. Unlike other U.S. government officials, the president is not
required by law to steer clear of conflicts of interest.
"I could actually run my business and run government at the
same time. I don't like the way that looks, but I would be able
to do that if I wanted to," Trump said.
Ethics experts said the arrangement did not go far enough.
"Mr. Trump's ill-advised course will precipitate scandal and
corruption," said Norman Eisen, a former White House ethics
adviser under Democratic President Barack Obama.
Walter Shaub, director of the U.S. Office of Government
Ethics, said on Wednesday in a speech at a Washington think tank
that his office recommends Trump "divest his conflicting assets"
to avoid conflicts.
Trump appears to be still involved with his business while
preparing to take office, saying he had turned down a $2 billion
development deal in Dubai he had been offered over the weekend.
The company that made the proposal, DAMAC, confirmed the
discussions had taken place.
The Trump Organization will not enter into any new overseas
deals while Trump is president and will only undertake domestic
projects after a company ethics adviser has approved them, said
Trump adviser Sheri Dillon. Details of how the ethics adviser
would operate, as well as several other aspects of the
arrangements, were not immediately clear.
Trump will only know of those deals if he hears about them
through the news media, said Dillon, a lawyer at Morgan Lewis
who focuses on tax and ethics.
Trump's daughter, Ivanka, will have no further involvement
in managing the organization or her own clothing brand. Ivanka
Trump said on her Facebook page that she would take time off to
settle her family into their new home in Washington. The
president-elect has named her husband, Jared Kushner, to a
senior advisory role in the White House.
Since Trump sold all his stocks last year, the Trump trust
will hold only business assets and liquid assets such as cash,
Dillon said.
A financial disclosure document he filed in May also showed
loans from lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Ladder
Capital. Trump will not have to file a new disclosure
form until 2018.
Many other ethics experts, including the U.S. Office of
Government Ethics, have urged Trump to completely divest or set
up a blind trust for his assets. In a blind trust, the owner
does now know what the holdings are or how the assets are
managed. Trump's oldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., will be
running his business, so the arrangement does not meet that
standard.
Dillon said that was not a realistic possibility for a
family-owned company and any sudden divestment would hurt Trump
financially. Unlike liquid assets like stocks and investment
funds, much of Trump's wealth comes from office towers and other
real estate that cannot be sold easily, as well as licensing
deals that could be difficult to unwind.
Stripped of the Trump name, many of these assets would lose
much of their value, Dillon said.
"President-elect Trump should not be expected to destroy the
company he built," she said.
Dillon dismissed concerns that Trump could violate an
anti-bribery provision in the U.S. Constitution, known as the
Emoluments Clause. That applies to gifts, but not business
transactions like renting a hotel room, she said.
Nevertheless, profits generated at Trump's hotels by foreign
governments will be donated to the U.S. Treasury, she said.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing
by Anna Driver, Grant McCool and James Dalgleish)