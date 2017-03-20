Trump's net worth dwindled to $3.5 billion, Forbes says

| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's
political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a
mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during
his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to
the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.
Trump tumbled more than 100 spots to No. 544 on the
magazine's 31st annual list, largely because of the impact of
the slumping New York real estate market on his holdings.
"Midtown Manhattan real estate is down; therefore, so is
Donald Trump's fortune," the business magazine said in a
statement.
The developer-turned-politician, who ranked No. 205 last
year, fell further behind to Bill Gates, the list's perennial
leader.
Gates, the philanthropic co-founder of Microsoft Corp
, was followed this year by Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Chairman Warren Buffett at No. 2 and Amazon.com Inc
founder Jeff Bezos at No. 3.
While Trump's net worth slipped, more people were qualifying
for the list. This year Forbes ranked a record 2,043
billionaires.
"Booming stock markets, higher commodities prices and plain
old-fashioned entrepreneurship helped make this a record year in
terms of wealth creation around the globe," Forbes editors Luisa
Kroll and Kerry Dolan said.
Trump's current $3.5 billion net worth compares with $3.7
billion in October, when Forbes published its list of the 400
wealthiest Americans and a month before his Election Day upset
against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
While campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination
in May, Trump's team filed a personal financial disclosure form
that said his net worth was more than $10 billion.
Critics have said he has inflated the true value of his
wealth, saying his tax returns would provide a more accurate
snapshot of his financial status. But Trump has defied
convention and refused to release his returns.
Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization, which
Trump's sons have run since their father's inauguration,
immediately responded to a request for comment on the Forbes
list.
Gates maintained his No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a
row, with his $86 billion fortune up from last year's $75
billion.
Buffett, the legendary value investor known as the "Oracle
of Omaha," reclaimed the No. 2 berth after a two-year hiatus.
His net worth surged to $75.6 billion from $60.8 billion.
Third place went to Bezos, who apparently was the biggest
winner on the 2017 list. His wealth jumped to $72.8 billion, a
gain of $27.6 billion from last year, Forbes said.
