Germany looking for close cooperation with Trump

BERLIN Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel "read
with interest" U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's interview
with German newspaper Bild, in which he threatened German
carmaker BMW with a border tax on cars built in
Mexico, her spokesman said on Monday.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on
specific remarks in the interview and told a regular government
news conference Germany would aim for close cooperation with the
new U.S. administration. Trump is due to be sworn in on Friday.
"We will see what policy really is after the inauguration on
Friday," added Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)