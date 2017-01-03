UPDATE 4-Trump assails GM over car production in Mexico, threatens tax

(Adds Trump spokesman's comments, Ford decision)
By Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Jan 3 President-elect Donald
Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose a "big border tax" on
General Motors Co for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze
compact cars in Mexico, an arrangement the largest U.S.
automaker defended as part of its strategy to serve global
customers, not sell them in the United States.
Trump's comments marked his latest broadside aimed at an
American company over jobs, imports and costs before he takes
office on Jan. 20, signaling an uncommon degree of intervention
for an incoming U.S. president into corporate affairs.
"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze
to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or
pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.
Trump did not provide further details but previously vowed
to hit companies that shift production from America to other
countries with a 35 percent tax on their exports into the United
States. He also has denounced the North American Free Trade
Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Trump's tweet came hours before GM's rival Ford Motor Co
announced it would cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory
in Mexico and would invest $700 million at a Michigan factory,
after it also came under criticism from the Republican
president-elect for its Mexican investment plans. Ford's
executive chairman, Bill Ford Jr., said he personally notified
Trump of the decision, but after Trump's early-morning GM tweet.
GM, the world's No. 3 automaker, said it sold about 190,000
Cruze cars in the United States in 2016. All of the sedan
versions sold in the United States, or about 185,500, were built
at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio. About 4,500 hatchback versions
of the Cruze were assembled in Mexico and sold in the United
States.
"GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets
in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S." it said in a
statement posed on its website.
The Cruze is one of GM's best-selling cars, although its
sales numbers were down significantly in 2016.
Shares of GM rose 1 percent to $35.19 after falling
about 1 percent following Trump's tweet before the market
opened.
Since winning the Nov. 8 presidential election, Trump has
targeted GM's rival Ford Motor Co, United Technologies Inc
, Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Trump also has touted decisions by companies to keep some
production in the United States, including United's Carrier unit
in Indiana.
"In this case, the tweet was specific to General Motors. But
I think you've seen an overall philosophy during the campaign
and since he was elected to stand up for American workers and
make sure that American companies don't benefit from moving
their companies overseas and leaving American workers behind,"
Trump transition team spokesman Sean Spicer said.
Last month, Trump announced the formation of a council to
advise him on job creation comprised of leaders from a variety
of major U.S. corporations including GM Chief Executive Officer
Mary Barra.
GM said in 2015 it would build its next-generation Chevrolet
Cruze compact in Mexico as automakers look to expand in the
Latin American nation to take advantage of low labor costs and
free trade agreements. The company said in 2015 it would invest
$350 million to produce the Cruze at its plant in Coahuila as
part of the $5 billion investment in its Mexican plants
announced in 2014, creating 5,600 jobs.
GM said last year it would import some Cruze cars from
Mexico.
Trump, a Republican who will succeed Democratic President
Barack Obama, campaigned for president using tough rhetoric on
trade and promises to protect American workers, and targeted
several companies by name.
According to Automotive News, GM began producing the Cruze
in Mexico last year, making 52,631 cars there. In comparison, it
built 319,536 of them in the United States. Previous versions of
the Cruze sold in Mexico were made in a GM South Korea plant, it
reported.
The shift is part of a larger trend among Detroit's Big
Three automakers to produce more small cars for the North
American market in Mexico in an effort to lower labor costs,
while using higher-paid U.S. workers to build more profitable
trucks, sport utility vehicles and luxury cars.
In November, GM said it planned in early 2017 to lay off
2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants, including the one in
Lordstown. U.S. small car sales have been hurt by lagging
consumer demand and low gas prices. GM's U.S. Cruze sales were
down 18 percent through November.
GM will halt the third shift at the Lordstown plant on Jan.
23, cutting 1,250 jobs.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Will Dunham)