Trump threatens "big border tax" on GM over Chevy Cruze production

WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted U.S. carmaker General Motors and threatened to impose a "big border tax" for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
