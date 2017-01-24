版本:
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24

Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday
gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met
with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for
domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow:

    PIPELINES
    Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with
construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines,
rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in
favor of expanding energy infrastructure. 
    
    AUTO INDUSTRY
    Trump meets with the CEOs of the Big Three U.S. automakers,
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, urging them to build more cars in the
United States. 
    
    MANUFACTURING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
    Trump signs an executive order directing that the permitting
process and regulatory burden for domestic manufacturers should
be streamlined to reduce what he called an "incredibly
cumbersome, long, horrible" system.    
        
    SUPREME COURT
    Trump is meeting on Tuesday with Republican and Democratic
Senate leaders to discuss his Supreme Court nominee, which he
says he will announce next week. Among the reported
front-runners are three federal appellate judges with strong
conservative credentials: Neil Gorsuch, William Pryor and Thomas
Hardiman. 
        
    FBI
    Trump intends to keep James Comey as FBI director, a source
says, amid reports that U.S. law enforcement and intelligence
agencies are scrutinizing Trump associates over their ties to
Russia. 
    
    CABINET
    U.S. Senate committees approve Trump's choices for U.N.
ambassador and heads of the commerce, housing and transportation
departments.   
    Representative Tom Price, Trump's nominee for health and
human services secretary, tells a Senate panel he wants to
ensure that people with pre-existing medical conditions have
access to health insurance and does not support the
privatization of Medicare. 

    TRADE
    Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) if a renegotiation of terms does not benefit
the country, its economy minister says. 
    Australia and New Zealand hope to salvage the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) by encouraging China and other Asian countries
to join the trade pact after Trump kept a promise to abandon it.
 
    Trump's approach to international trade issues suggests an
inclination for bilateral deals that risk a backlash from
nations that are left out, the European Central Bank's chief
economist says.    
    FedEx Corp's chief executive officer says Trump
should reconsider his positions on international trade and work
to embrace China and its vast market. 
    Germany will take advantage of any trade opportunities in
Asia and South America left by a protectionist United States,
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel says after Trump withdraws from
the TPP. 
    
    CONGRESS
    Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer vows to oppose any
infrastructure plan by Trump that would rely on "tax credits for
developers" to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, airports and
other such structures. 
    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan says he has
invited Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.
 

    ENVIRONMENT
    The Trump administration is asking the Environmental
Protection Agency to temporarily halt all contracts, grants and
interagency agreements pending review, according to sources.
 

 (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jeffrey
Benkoe)
