HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25

Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address two major themes of his campaign - limiting refugees entering the country and a wall on the Mexican border.

IMMIGRATION

Trump is expected to begin signing executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration, beginning with a directive to build a wall along the border with Mexico and another to boost personnel needed to crack down on illegal immigrants, sources say.

ELECTION

Trump says he will seek a major investigation of alleged voter fraud in the November election, despite an overwhelming consensus that it is rare.

SECURITY

Trump is expected to issue an executive order that could lead to reinstatement of a CIA program to interrogate terrorist suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons using techniques that have been condemned as torture, sources say.

PIPELINES

Opponents of two controversial oil pipelines face a difficult legal path if the U.S. government approves their construction, experts say after Trump issues orders to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects.

CRIME

Trump vows federal intervention in Chicago to quell the "carnage" of gun violence unless local officials can curb the murder rate on their own.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Trade will dominate the first talks between the new leaders of the United States and Britain this week with Prime Minister Theresa May saying any trade deal would put British interests and values first.

China is mapping out global leadership aspirations from trade to climate change, drawing distinctions between President Xi Jinping and Trump.

Russian state-controlled gas producer Gazprom expects Trump's election, Brexit and upcoming elections in France and Germany to improve Western attitudes towards Moscow.

MARKETS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average trades above 20,000 for the first time and world stocks hit 19-month highs on investor enthusiasm for Trump, strong Japanese trade data and stellar European corporate results.

SUPREME COURT

Trump says he will make his choice to fill the 11-month vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 2 as he seeks to restore a conservative majority to the court.

SECURITY

Defense Secretary James Mattis will visit close U.S. allies Japan and South Korea in his debut trip next week and also attend the Munich Security Conference next month with Homeland Security chief John Kelly.

ENVIRONMENT

Scientific findings by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff will likely face a case-by-case review by the Trump administration before being released, Trump official tells NPR.