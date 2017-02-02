HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 2 at 12:55 P.M. EST/1755 GMT

Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
TRAVEL CURBS, IMMIGRATION
Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people
from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to
ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America.
A Department of Homeland Security watchdog agency will
review implementation of the travel ban on the citizens of some
countries after requests from Congress and whistleblower and
hotline complaints.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly tells Fox News he
hopes to have a southern border wall finished within two years.
AUSTRALIA
U.S. ties with ally Australia hit a new low over a reported
acrimonious phone call between their two leaders and Trump's
assertion that an existing refugee swap deal was "dumb."
IRAN
Trump tweets that "Iran has been put formally put on notice"
for firing a ballistic missile, and his administration says it
is reviewing how to respond to the launch.
TRADE
Trump reiterates his concerns about the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and says he would like to speed up talks
to either renegotiate or replace it.
CABINET
A Senate committee suspends rules to approve Scott Pruitt,
Trump's controversial choice to lead the Environmental
Protection Agency, amid a boycott by the panel's Democratic
members. Representative Mick Mulvaney is approved as budget
director.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
A Russian news agency says the Foreign Ministry detects a
willingness from Trump to work with President Vladimir Putin
with no anti-Russian "phobias," and that a meeting with new
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could come this month.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain asks
Trump to help Ukraine defend itself against an increase in
recent attacks from Russia.
A German diplomat says Trump's inner circle knows little
about the European Union and that Germany is having to explain
how the world's biggest trading bloc works.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis tells South Korea the two
allies will stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" to face the threat from
North Korea, a message of reassurance after Trump questioned the
alliance during his campaign.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing
energy imports from the United States, sources say, as he
prepares to meet Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade
surplus.
OBAMACARE
Health insurer Cigna Corp adds to growing public
pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to
stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers
pulling out.
(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Chris
Reese and Bernadette Baum)