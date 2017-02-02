HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 2 at 12:55 P.M. EST/1755 GMT

Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:

TRAVEL CURBS, IMMIGRATION

Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America.

A Department of Homeland Security watchdog agency will review implementation of the travel ban on the citizens of some countries after requests from Congress and whistleblower and hotline complaints.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly tells Fox News he hopes to have a southern border wall finished within two years.

AUSTRALIA

U.S. ties with ally Australia hit a new low over a reported acrimonious phone call between their two leaders and Trump's assertion that an existing refugee swap deal was "dumb."

IRAN

Trump tweets that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, and his administration says it is reviewing how to respond to the launch.

TRADE

Trump reiterates his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and says he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace it.

CABINET

A Senate committee suspends rules to approve Scott Pruitt, Trump's controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, amid a boycott by the panel's Democratic members. Representative Mick Mulvaney is approved as budget director.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

A Russian news agency says the Foreign Ministry detects a willingness from Trump to work with President Vladimir Putin with no anti-Russian "phobias," and that a meeting with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could come this month.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain asks Trump to help Ukraine defend itself against an increase in recent attacks from Russia.

A German diplomat says Trump's inner circle knows little about the European Union and that Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc works.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis tells South Korea the two allies will stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" to face the threat from North Korea, a message of reassurance after Trump questioned the alliance during his campaign.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, sources say, as he prepares to meet Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.

OBAMACARE

Health insurer Cigna Corp adds to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.