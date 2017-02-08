HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 3:35 P.M. EST/2035 GMT

Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: IMMIGRATION Trump steps up his criticism of the U.S. judicial system by saying courts seem to be "so political," a day after his U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under scrutiny by an appeals court. COMPANIES Trump's Twitter attack on Nordstrom Inc for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line raises concerns about the use of his White House platform for his family's businesses. Intel Corp chooses the Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a new Arizona semiconductor factory, a move it says would create 3,000 new jobs when the plant is up and running. SECURITY Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agree in an overnight phone call to act jointly against Islamic State in the Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish sources say. The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could lead to potentially designating Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, U.S. officials familiar with the matter say. China's state media says Trump's travel ban shows that his administration does not understand its counterterrorism duties. CABINET The White House says the director of National Intelligence and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency will both be members of Trump's Cabinet. CARBON TAX A group of elder Republican statesmen, including three former Cabinet members, will meet with White House officials to propose a $40 per ton tax on carbon emissions to fend off global climate change. REGULATION Several advocacy groups sue the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule, according to a court document. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Canadian counterpart for the first time for talks that touch on the trilateral NAFTA trade agreement, which Trump wants to renegotiate. Friendly phone calls, an invitation to the White House, a focus on Islamic militancy and what Trump calls "chemistry" set the tone for warmer U.S.-Egyptian ties that could herald more military and political support for Cairo. INVESTOR RISK Billionaire money manager Seth Klarman, whose Baupost Group hedge fund ranks among the world's largest and most closely watched, warns investors that Trump is creating considerable uncertainty that will translate into risk for them. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)