HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 3:35 P.M. EST/2035 GMT

Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

    IMMIGRATION
    Trump steps up his criticism of the U.S. judicial system by
saying courts seem to be "so political," a day after his U.S.
travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came
under scrutiny by an appeals court. 
    
    COMPANIES
    Trump's Twitter attack on Nordstrom Inc for dropping
his daughter Ivanka's clothing line raises concerns about the
use of his White House platform for his family's businesses.
 
    Intel Corp chooses the Oval Office as its backdrop
to announce a $7 billion investment in a new Arizona
semiconductor factory, a move it says would create 3,000 new
jobs when the plant is up and running. 
    
    SECURITY
    Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agree in an
overnight phone call to act jointly against Islamic State in the
Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish sources say.
 
    The Trump administration is considering a proposal that
could lead to potentially designating Iran's powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, U.S.
officials familiar with the matter say. 
    China's state media says Trump's travel ban shows that his
administration does not understand its counterterrorism duties.
 

    CABINET
    The White House says the director of National Intelligence
and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency will both be
members of Trump's Cabinet. 
    
    CARBON TAX
    A group of elder Republican statesmen, including three
former Cabinet members, will meet with White House officials to
propose a $40 per ton tax on carbon emissions to fend off global
climate change. 
    
    REGULATION
    Several advocacy groups sue the Trump administration over
the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two
government regulations for every new rule, according to a court
document. 
    
    INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Canadian
counterpart for the first time for talks that touch on the
trilateral NAFTA trade agreement, which Trump wants to
renegotiate. 
    Friendly phone calls, an invitation to the White House, a
focus on Islamic militancy and what Trump calls "chemistry" set
the tone for warmer U.S.-Egyptian ties that could herald more
military and political support for Cairo. 

    INVESTOR RISK
    Billionaire money manager Seth Klarman, whose Baupost Group
hedge fund ranks among the world's largest and most closely
watched, warns investors that Trump is creating considerable
uncertainty that will translate into risk for them. 

 (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)
