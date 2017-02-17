HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 17 at 3:49 p.m. EST/2049 GMT

Feb 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
SECURITY
Trump tweets that he is considering four people, including
retired General Keith Kellogg, to serve as national security
adviser after being turned down by his first choice to replace
ousted Michael Flynn.
Trump's defense secretary, Jim Mattis warns of an "arc of
instability" on Europe's periphery and calls on NATO allies to
contribute their fair share to their collective defense.
Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Munich Security
Conference on Saturday, seeking to soothe allies unnerved by
Trump's statements on Russia and NATO while stressing U.S.
commitment to Europe.
Republican Senator John McCain breaks with the reassuring
message that U.S. officials visiting Germany are seeking to
convey on their debut trip to Europe, saying the Trump
administration is in disarray.
BOEING
Trump promises to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish
companies for moving jobs overseas during a visit to a South
Carolina Boeing Co plant to celebrate the unveiling of
its latest Dreamliner jet.
SYRIA
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, trying to reassure allies
that Washington is not tilting toward Moscow over the Syrian
conflict, tells them the United States backs U.N. efforts for a
political solution, officials say.
AGENDA
After nearly a month in power, Trump has yet to unveil major
legislation or publicly endorse bills from others, getting
Republicans off to a slow start on sweeping reforms they
promised on the campaign trail.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects to move soon
on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and also hopes
for bipartisan support on an infrastructure investment program.
IMMIGRATION
The White House says there is no plan to utilize the
National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants after the
Associated Report said a draft memo discussing that had been
circulating within the administration for about two weeks.
The Supreme Court will decide three cases in the coming
months that could help or hinder Trump's efforts to increase
border security and accelerate deportations.
CABINET
The Senate approves Trump's pick for the Environmental
Protection Agency, despite objections of Democrats and green
groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration
readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and
miners.
MEDIA
Trump is poised to tap Mike Dubke, a Republican media
relations firm owner, to oversee White House communications,
media reports say, in a move that could help shore up Trump's
messaging efforts.
