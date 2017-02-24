版本:
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 23 at 9:45 p.m. EST/Feb 24 0245 GMT

    Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
    
    NUCLEAR WEAPONS
    Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to
ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States
has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity.             
            
    
    IMMIGRATION
    Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies
to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the
new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and
security.             
    One of California's most populous counties asks a judge to
suspend Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal
funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants, saying the
directive has thrown its budget process into "disarray."
            
    
    TAXES
    Trump speaks favorably about an export-boosting border
adjustment tax proposal being pushed by Republicans in the U.S.
Congress, but does not specifically endorse it.             
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lays out an ambitious
schedule to enact tax relief for the middle class and businesses
by August, but says the Trump administration is still studying a
proposed new border tax on imports.             
    
    CHINA
    Trump declares China the "grand champions" of currency
manipulation, just hours after his new Treasury secretary
pledges a more methodical approach to analyzing Beijing's
foreign exchange practices.             
    
    JOBS
    Trump tells chief executives of major U.S. companies he
plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but
offers no specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline
in factory jobs.             
    
    CONSERVATIVES MEET
    Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House
officials urge conservative activists to set aside  differences
and unite behind Trump's agenda stressing tough trade and
immigration policies.
        
    TRANSGENDER RIGHTS
    U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos criticizes as
"overreach" former President Barack Obama's guidelines to public
schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of their
choice, one day after Trump revoked the guidance.             
    U.S. companies led by tech firms Yahoo Inc         , Apple
Inc          and Microsoft Corp          criticize the Trump
administration's decision to revoke Obama administration
guidance that allowed transgender public school students to use
the bathroom of their choice.             
    A teenage singer with a transgender sister, best known for
performing the U.S. national anthem at Trump's inauguration in
January, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner have both asked to
discuss the issue with him.             
    
    MARIJUANA
    Trump's administration expects to see greater federal
enforcement of laws against the use of marijuana for
recreational purposes, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says.
            

 (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Leslie Adler)
