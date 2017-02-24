HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 23 at 9:45 p.m. EST/Feb 24 0245 GMT

Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security. One of California's most populous counties asks a judge to suspend Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants, saying the directive has thrown its budget process into "disarray." TAXES Trump speaks favorably about an export-boosting border adjustment tax proposal being pushed by Republicans in the U.S. Congress, but does not specifically endorse it. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lays out an ambitious schedule to enact tax relief for the middle class and businesses by August, but says the Trump administration is still studying a proposed new border tax on imports. CHINA Trump declares China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation, just hours after his new Treasury secretary pledges a more methodical approach to analyzing Beijing's foreign exchange practices. JOBS Trump tells chief executives of major U.S. companies he plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, but offers no specific plan on how to reverse a decades-long decline in factory jobs. CONSERVATIVES MEET Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials urge conservative activists to set aside differences and unite behind Trump's agenda stressing tough trade and immigration policies. TRANSGENDER RIGHTS U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos criticizes as "overreach" former President Barack Obama's guidelines to public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, one day after Trump revoked the guidance. U.S. companies led by tech firms Yahoo Inc , Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp criticize the Trump administration's decision to revoke Obama administration guidance that allowed transgender public school students to use the bathroom of their choice. A teenage singer with a transgender sister, best known for performing the U.S. national anthem at Trump's inauguration in January, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner have both asked to discuss the issue with him. MARIJUANA Trump's administration expects to see greater federal enforcement of laws against the use of marijuana for recreational purposes, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)