HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 8:48 p.m. EST/March 9 0148 GMT

March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: WIRETAPPING Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential campaign. HEALTHCARE The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mount a fierce battle to thwart the bill. IMMIGRATION AND TRAVEL BAN The state of Hawaii can sue over Trump's new executive order temporarily banning the entry of refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries, a federal judge rules. Trump's immigration policies could lead to collective expulsions of migrants in a breach of international law, the U.N. human rights chief says. ADMINISTRATION Former Utah Republican Governor Jon Huntsman has accepted Trump's offer to be ambassador to Russia, an administration official says. NORTH KOREA The United States says "all options are on the table" to deal with North Korea and dismisses China's suggestion of a "dual suspension" of U.S. and South Korea military drills, and Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests. PROTESTS Women protest around the world for equal rights and in the United States against Trump, with many Americans skipping work or boycotting stores to demand economic fairness on International Women's Day. INFRASTRUCTURE Trump meets with business leaders including Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and real estate developers, as the administration seeks partnerships with the private sector to boost infrastructure spending. WIKILEAKS Trump is "extremely concerned" about a security breach at the CIA that led to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks publishing agency documents on its hacking tools and authorities are focusing on contractors as the likeliest source of the leak. ISLAMIC STATE Trump's administration is weighing a deployment of up to 1,000 American soldiers to Kuwait to serve as a reserve force in the fight against Islamic State as U.S.-backed fighters accelerate the offensive in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials tell Reuters. TRADE U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says substantial negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement likely will not get started until the latter part of this year and could take a year to complete. CORPORATE RELATIONS Interviews with nearly a dozen corporate executives and lobbyists say the Trump they see in private meetings is very different from the Trump who criticizes companies on Twitter. (Compiled by Bill Trott, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney; Editing by Grant McCool and Sandra Maler)