HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 13 at 1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT

March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

HEALTHCARE

Trump says that under the Republican health insurance proposal to replace Obamacare Americans will be able to pick the coverage plan and the doctors they want.

GERMANY

For months, Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have engaged in an uneasy long-distance skirmish over policy and values. On Tuesday they meet for the first time in an encounter that will be watched by governments around the world for clues about the future of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Ahead of her trip to Washington, Merkel tells business leaders in Munich that free trade is important for both the United States and Germany.

Bosses of German companies, including engineering company Siemens and automaker BMW, will travel with Merkel to meet Trump, sources tell Reuters.

Talks between German officials and the Trump administration suggest that there will be close cooperation between the two countries on policy toward Russia, a senior German government official says.

CHINA

Trump is planning to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at a two-day summit next month, according to media reports, as his administration seeks to smooth relations with the world's second-largest economy.

ASIAN ALLIES

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia as part of an Asian tour next month, sources say, amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia."

AUTO STANDARDS

Trump is expected to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the auto industry at an event on Wednesday with the chief executives of U.S. automakers, sources say.

BUDGET

Trump on Thursday unveils his 2018 budget emphasizing a military buildup, and some Republicans are concerned they will be forced to choose between opposing the president or backing reductions in popular programs such as aid for disabled children and hot meals for the elderly.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

It is not surprising that Obama political appointees would leave the Justice Department now led by Republicans. What is unusual is how fast they have signed up to be Trump adversaries.

The administration's firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan has sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the office expect its longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact. (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)