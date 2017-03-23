HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 8:50 P.M. EDT/March 23 0050 GMT

March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
RUSSIA
The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives
intelligence committee sets off a political firestorm when he
says the communications of members of Trump's transition team
were caught up in incidental surveillance targeting foreigners.
The main investigative panel of the House of Representatives
has asked the White House and the FBI for documents regarding
former national security adviser Michael Flynn's foreign
contacts with Russia, Turkey and others, its Republican chairman
and Democratic counterpart say.
HEALTHCARE
Trump and House of Representatives leaders push for votes
for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and appear to make progress
in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have
demanded changes to the legislation.
MIDDLE EAST
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking at a meeting of
countries fighting Islamic State, says the United States will
set up "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home
in the next phase of the fight against Islamic State and al
Qaeda.
U.S.-led coalition aircraft drops fighters for the first
time into an area near the Syrian city of Raqqa to retake
territory from Islamic State in a mission that includes
artillery and special operations troops.
SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says presidents must obey
court orders and expresses uncertainty about language in the
Constitution barring U.S. government officials from taking
payments from a foreign country as Democrats grill him on issues
involving Trump.
CABINET
Labor Secretary nominee R. Alexander Acosta tells a Senate
committee he will abide by Trump's directive to review a pending
"fiduciary rule" for retirement investment advisers, indicating
he believed it goes too far.
STATE DEPARTMENT
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet with
Tillerson to discuss the administration's proposed budget, the
panel's chairman says, after heated opposition in Congress to
Trump's plan to slash funding for diplomacy and foreign aid.
INTERNET PRIVACY
The Senate takes up a measure to repeal regulations adopted
by the Obama administration requiring internet service providers
to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like
Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.
BLACK CAUCUS
Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus meet with Trump
about infrastructure and reducing urban crime, calling the
sit-down a "positive" first step toward finding common ground.
