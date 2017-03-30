HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 30 at 19:19 p.m. EDT/2319 GMT

March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS
Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped
torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud
within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's
legislative agenda.
RUSSIA
Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids"
seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the
top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says, listing
several areas of concern about possible links to Republican
Trump's campaign.
The White House has invited the top Republican and
Democratic members of the Senate and House of Representatives
intelligence panels to review new material relevant to their
investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the
election, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer says.
SURVEILLANCE
Two White House officials played a role in providing House
Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes with documents
showing Trump and his associates were swept up in surveillance
by U.S. intelligence agencies, The New York Times reports.
SUPREME COURT
Senators Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp become the first
Democrats to support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee
Neil Gorsuch, giving Republicans two of eight Democratic votes
needed to avoid a nasty fight on the U.S. Senate floor next
week.
IMMIGRATION
The Justice Department will appeal a ruling from a Hawaii
federal judge that granted an injunction blocking Trump's
revised restrictions on travel from some Muslim-majority
countries, it says in a court filing.
STRIKES IN SOMALIA
The White House has granted the military broader authority
to carry out strikes in Somalia against al Qaeda-linked al
Shabaab militants, the Pentagon says, the latest sign Trump is
increasing U.S. military engagement in the region.
NAFTA
In revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, the
Trump administration will seek tax equality and the ability to
reimpose tariffs if a flood of imports from Canada and Mexico
causes "a threat of serious injury" to U.S. industry, a draft of
negotiating objectives shows.
SYRIA
The United States' diplomatic policy on Syria for now is no
longer focused on making the war-torn country's president,
Bashar al-Assad, leave power, the U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations says, in a departure from the Obama administration's
initial and public stance on Assad's fate.
KEYSTONE
Several environmental groups sue the Trump administration in
a federal court in Montana to challenge its decision to approve
construction of TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL pipeline.
