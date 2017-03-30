HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 30 at 19:19 p.m. EDT/2319 GMT

March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says, listing several areas of concern about possible links to Republican Trump's campaign. The White House has invited the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence panels to review new material relevant to their investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the election, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer says. SURVEILLANCE Two White House officials played a role in providing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes with documents showing Trump and his associates were swept up in surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies, The New York Times reports. SUPREME COURT Senators Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp become the first Democrats to support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, giving Republicans two of eight Democratic votes needed to avoid a nasty fight on the U.S. Senate floor next week. IMMIGRATION The Justice Department will appeal a ruling from a Hawaii federal judge that granted an injunction blocking Trump's revised restrictions on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, it says in a court filing. STRIKES IN SOMALIA The White House has granted the military broader authority to carry out strikes in Somalia against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants, the Pentagon says, the latest sign Trump is increasing U.S. military engagement in the region. NAFTA In revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trump administration will seek tax equality and the ability to reimpose tariffs if a flood of imports from Canada and Mexico causes "a threat of serious injury" to U.S. industry, a draft of negotiating objectives shows. SYRIA The United States' diplomatic policy on Syria for now is no longer focused on making the war-torn country's president, Bashar al-Assad, leave power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says, in a departure from the Obama administration's initial and public stance on Assad's fate. KEYSTONE Several environmental groups sue the Trump administration in a federal court in Montana to challenge its decision to approve construction of TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)