版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 14日 星期五 09:31 BJT

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 13 at 9:30 P.M. EDT/0130 GMT on Friday

    April 13 Highlights for U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration on Thursday:
      
    AFGHANISTAN
    The United States drops a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest
non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan
against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the
Pentagon says.             
    
    NORTH KOREA
    Trump says Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care
of" amid speculation that North Korea is on the verge of a sixth
nuclear test.             
    Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea,
China warns, while an influential Chinese newspaper urges
Pyongyang to halt its nuclear program in exchange for Beijing's
protection.             
    The Trump administration is focusing its North Korea
strategy on tougher economic sanctions, possibly including
intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing
business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials say.             
    
    RUSSIA
    Trump says "things will work out fine" between the United
States and Russia, a day after declaring U.S.-Russian relations
may be at an all-time low.                          
        
    FEDERAL RESERVE
    Trump signals he could be moving closer to the mainstream on
monetary policy, saying he has not ruled out reappointment of
Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair as he considers his
choices for the U.S. central bank.                         
    
    ABORTION
    Trump signs a resolution that will allow U.S. states to
restrict how federal funds for contraception and reproductive
health are spent, a move cheered by anti-abortion campaigners.
            
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK
    Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen presses Deutsche Bank
           to release information about issues including Trump's
debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials,
saying he has "great concern" about possible conflicts of
interest.             
    
    EXPORT-IMPORT BANK
    Trump's office says he plans to revive the hobbled
Export-Import Bank of the United States, a victory for American
manufacturers such as Boeing Co        and General Electric Co
       that have overseas customers that use the agency's
government-backed loans to purchase their products.             
   
    FINANCIAL REGULATION
    Top Wall Street bankers say they are having positive
discussions about financial regulation in Washington, and
downplay the idea U.S. policymakers may force their institutions
to split up.             
       
    TRADE WITH JAPAN
    The United States is pushing for trade to be a key issue in
top-level economic talks with Japan, a source says, an unwelcome
development for Tokyo, which is seeking to fend off U.S.
pressure to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance.             
    
    IMMIGRATION
    Trump's administration has focused on one group of illegal
immigrants more than others: women with children, according to
eight Department of Homeland Security officials interviewed by
Reuters about agency planning.             

 (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐