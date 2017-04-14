HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 13 at 9:30 P.M. EDT/0130 GMT on Friday

April 13 Highlights for U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration on Thursday:
AFGHANISTAN
The United States drops a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest
non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan
against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the
Pentagon says.
NORTH KOREA
Trump says Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care
of" amid speculation that North Korea is on the verge of a sixth
nuclear test.
Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea,
China warns, while an influential Chinese newspaper urges
Pyongyang to halt its nuclear program in exchange for Beijing's
protection.
The Trump administration is focusing its North Korea
strategy on tougher economic sanctions, possibly including
intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing
business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials say.
RUSSIA
Trump says "things will work out fine" between the United
States and Russia, a day after declaring U.S.-Russian relations
may be at an all-time low.
FEDERAL RESERVE
Trump signals he could be moving closer to the mainstream on
monetary policy, saying he has not ruled out reappointment of
Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair as he considers his
choices for the U.S. central bank.
ABORTION
Trump signs a resolution that will allow U.S. states to
restrict how federal funds for contraception and reproductive
health are spent, a move cheered by anti-abortion campaigners.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen presses Deutsche Bank
to release information about issues including Trump's
debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials,
saying he has "great concern" about possible conflicts of
interest.
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK
Trump's office says he plans to revive the hobbled
Export-Import Bank of the United States, a victory for American
manufacturers such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co
that have overseas customers that use the agency's
government-backed loans to purchase their products.
FINANCIAL REGULATION
Top Wall Street bankers say they are having positive
discussions about financial regulation in Washington, and
downplay the idea U.S. policymakers may force their institutions
to split up.
TRADE WITH JAPAN
The United States is pushing for trade to be a key issue in
top-level economic talks with Japan, a source says, an unwelcome
development for Tokyo, which is seeking to fend off U.S.
pressure to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance.
IMMIGRATION
Trump's administration has focused on one group of illegal
immigrants more than others: women with children, according to
eight Department of Homeland Security officials interviewed by
Reuters about agency planning.
(Compiled by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and sandra Maler)