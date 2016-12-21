Icahn to be named Trump's special adviser on regulatory issues

Dec 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn will be named as a special adviser to the president on regulatory issues, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said on Wednesday.

Icahn will not take a salary for his service, a Trump transition team aide told Reuters.

Icahn will be playing a central role in selecting the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2i2bMIo (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)