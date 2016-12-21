Icahn to be named Trump's special adviser on regulatory issues

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn will be named as a special adviser to the president on regulatory issues, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said on Wednesday.
Icahn will not take a salary for his service, a Trump transition team aide told Reuters.
Icahn will be playing a central role in selecting the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2i2bMIo (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.