UPDATE 10-Trump picks loyalists for economic posts, Obamacare critic for cabinet

NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump chose a former Goldman Sachs banker and a billionaire
investor on Tuesday to steer economic policy in his
administration and a fierce Obamacare critic to dismantle
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare program.
Republican Trump is expected to name Steven Mnuchin, a
former Goldman Sachs partner and Hollywood financier, as
his nominee for Treasury secretary, a source said, putting a
Wall Street veteran in the top U.S. economic Cabinet post.
Mnuchin, who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs before leaving
in 2002 to launch a hedge fund, served as Trump's campaign
finance chairman.
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, known for his investments
in distressed industries, is expected to be named commerce
secretary, a source said.
The announcements could come as early as Wednesday.
The flurry of picks showed Trump, a real estate tycoon with
no governing experience, rewarding loyalists and established
Washington veterans as he rounds out his circle of top advisers.
Republican U.S. Representative Tom Price, an orthopedic
surgeon from Georgia, will be Trump's health and human services
secretary. Seema Verma, the founder of a health policy
consulting company, will lead the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, which is part of Health and Human Services
and oversees government health programs for the poor and the
elderly and insurance standards.
Trump also announced his choice of Elaine Chao, labor
secretary under President George W. Bush, to serve as secretary
of transportation, saying in a statement that her expertise
would be an asset "in our mission to rebuild our
infrastructure."
While Trump made decisions on his economic team, he
continued to mull over who should serve as his top diplomat.
He dined with former Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney, a one-time critic and the 2012 Republican presidential
nominee, at a French restaurant in New York on Tuesday night.
Romney sharply criticized Trump during the presidential
campaign but he offered praise after their dinner.
"He continues with a message of inclusion, of bringing
people together," Romney told reporters. He said Trump's Cabinet
choices so far and speech on Election Night were encouraging.
DISMANTLING OBAMACARE
Trump cast Price and Verma as a "dream team" to help him
once he takes office on Jan. 20 with his campaign pledge to
repeal Obamacare, the health law formally known as the
Affordable Care Act. It has been a target of Republican attacks
since its enactment in 2010.
Price has characterized Obamacare as "doing real harm to
American families" and has co-sponsored legislation to replace
it.
Verma helped Pence, the Indiana governor, add conservative
pieces to Medicaid coverage for the state's poor by requiring
beneficiaries to make contributions to health savings accounts.
She also worked on Medicaid programs in Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and
Tennessee.
Chuck Schumer, the incoming Senate Democratic leader, was
among the defenders of Obamacare who criticized Price's
selection. "Nominating Congressman Price to be the HHS secretary
is akin to asking the fox to guard the hen house," Schumer said.
The 2010 healthcare overhaul, aimed at expanding insurance
coverage to millions more Americans, triggered a long, bitter
fight between the White House and congressional Republicans, who
said it created unwarranted government intervention in personal
healthcare and private industry.
Trump has said he will replace Obamacare with a plan to give
states more control over Medicaid and allow insurers to sell
plans nationally.
Price and Verma will both need Senate confirmation.
Congressional approval will be needed to repeal and change the
health law.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest defended Obamacare on
Tuesday, saying it had expanded coverage to millions of
Americans, boosted consumer protections and shored up the
finances of the Medicare program for the elderly.
"We'll see if Trump care measures up," he said.
Trump said after meeting Obama following his Nov. 8 election
victory that he would consider keeping the provisions of the
healthcare law that let parents keep adult children up to age 26
on their insurance policies and that bar insurers from denying
coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Price, an early Trump supporter in the U.S. House of
Representatives who leads the budget committee, has proposed a
plan that would create age-based tax credits for people who buy
insurance coverage on their own.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday the
eventual congressional plan to replace Obamacare would likely
have much in common with Price's ideas.
Price's plan would also roll back the 2010 law's expansion
of Medicaid for low-income people, a change that helped
Obamacare cut the number of uninsured Americans to 29 million in
2015 from 49 million in 2010.
Trump vowed on the campaign trail to "save" Medicare, but
Democrats said Price's plans could amount to privatizing the
government program for the elderly. Price has endorsed
converting Medicare from a program that covers set benefits to a
voucher-style program to help people buy coverage.
"We say to Republicans who want to privatize Medicare: Go
try it. Make our day," Schumer said on Tuesday, saying the
change would be unpopular with the public.
Democrats also criticized the pick because Price has
supported barring federal funds for Planned Parenthood, which
provides some abortions in addition to birth control, health
exams and other services.
Trump has met about 70 people as he looks to shape his White
House and Cabinet team. Chao, his pick for transportation
secretary, was the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet
position, as labor secretary. She is married to Republican
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Trump saw retired General David Petraeus, a potential
candidate for the State Department or the Pentagon, on Monday.
On Tuesday, he met Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Corker and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as
Romney, are in the running for secretary of state.
Trump is set to launch a "thank you tour" of states he won
in the election, starting with a rally on Thursday in
Cincinnati, aides said.
