UPDATE 4-Trump takes populist message to U.S. heartland in "thank you" tour

(New throughout, changes dateline to Cincinnati)
By Emily Stephenson
CINCINNATI Dec 1 President-elect Donald Trump
kicked off his post-election "thank you tour" on Thursday by
railing against globalization, promising the return of
manufacturing jobs to American workers, and vowing to shut U.S.
borders to some Middle East migrants.
Speaking in an arena that was about three-quarters full,
Trump rallied the crowd by repeatedly attacking the "extremely
dishonest" media and invoking the populist message that
resonated with millions of voters.
"There is no global anthem, no global currency, no
certificate of global citizenship. We pledge allegiance to one
flag and that flag is the American flag," Trump said.
"From now on it's going to be America first, okay?" Trump
said as he stressed job-creation spurred by trade deals he
intends to renegotiate, including the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
The New York real estate magnate also announced that he
would nominate Marine General James Mattis - calling him "Mad
Dog Mattis" - to be his secretary of defense.
Noting an attack on the Ohio State University campus in
Columbus earlier this week by a Somali immigrant, Trump said
such threats against Americans were "created by our very, very
stupid politicians; refugee programs."
In order to keep the United States safe from further
attacks, Trump said he will suspend immigration "from regions
where it cannot be safely processed," including some countries
in the Middle East.
"People are pouring in from regions of the Middle East. We
have no idea who they are, where they come from, what they're
thinking and we're going to stop that dead, cold flat," Trump
said.
In the past, Trump also has said he would stop the entry of
all Muslims into the United States.
In a Twitter message earlier on Thursday, Trump said: "ISIS
is taking credit for the terrible stabbing attack at Ohio State
University by a Somali refugee who should not have been in our
country."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations accused Trump of
seeking to exploit the "tragic situation in Ohio."
SAVING JOBS
Trump's remarks came at the end of a day in which he also
traveled to neighboring Indiana to celebrate a decision by the
Carrier Corp., an air conditioner maker, to keep about 1,000
jobs in the United States rather than move them to Mexico.
That decision came after Trump, during the long presidential
campaign, publicly called on the company to retain the jobs in
Indianapolis and threatened to punish American companies that
move operations abroad with stiff import tariffs.
The company, which is owned by United Technologies (UTX.N),
still intends to move 1,300 other jobs from Indiana to Mexico.
In the run-up to his Jan. 20 swearing in as president, Trump
is expected to tour cities in swing states, like Ohio, that
contributed to his shock election victory on Nov. 8.
During a nearly hour-long speech in this southwestern Ohio
city, Trump promised to deliver new tax cuts to the
middle-class, roll back federal regulations that he said hurt
companies and build a wall along the southwestern border with
Mexico.
While he promised in the speech to talk about the "action
plan" that would guide the beginning of his administration,
Trump did not provide new details on policies he has been
pushing since announcing his White House run in 2015.
In mocking detractors who did not think he could burst
through the "blue wall" of states that have typically voted for
Democrats, Trump proclaimed to roaring cheers, "We didn't break
it, we shattered that sucker."
Over the past few weeks, Trump has mainly been holed up in
the Trump Tower in New York City, weighing who to name to top
jobs in his incoming administration.
He has interviewed several candidates for secretary of
state, including the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, Mitt
Romney, who attacked Trump throughout the 2016 campaigns but
lately has spoken glowingly of the president-elect.
On Wednesday, Trump said he would nominate former Goldman
Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin to lead the Treasury Department.
Trump named Wilbur Ross, a billionaire known for his investments
in distressed industries, as his nominee for commerce secretary.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he has whittled a
list of potential Supreme Court nominees down to "probably three
or four" and that an announcement would be made soon.
A seat on the nine-member Supreme Court has been vacant
since last February, when Justice Antonin Scalia died and the
Republican-controlled Senate refused to consider President
Barack Obama's choice of Merrick Garland.
Trump stirred controversy in recent days by suggesting that
those who protest the United States by burning the American flag
should possibly lose their citizenship or serve a jail sentence.
While flag burning is protected under the U.S. Constitution,
according to a Supreme Court ruling, Trump nevertheless returned
to the issue again on Thursday, telling his audience in
Cincinnati: "If people burn the American flag, there should be
consequences."
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu and David
Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Simon Cameron-Moore)