WRAPUP 1-Trump fills homeland security, environment, China ambassador jobs

WASHINGTON Dec 7 President-elect Donald Trump
on Wednesday picked a fossil fuel industry defender as his top
environmental official, another retired general as homeland
security chief and Iowa's governor as U.S. ambassador to China
in choices at odds with some of his recent pronouncements.
Trump, continuing to build his Cabinet as he prepares to
take office on Jan. 20, said Oklahoma Attorney General Scott
Pruitt, 48, would be nominated to head the Environmental
Protection Agency. Pruitt sued the EPA in a bid to undo a key
regulation under outgoing President Barack Obama that would curb
greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change, mainly from
coal-fired power plants.
Trump tapped retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, 66,
for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which
controls immigration. Kelly, the third retired general named by
Trump to a senior administration post, last year told Congress
that a lack of security on the U.S.-Mexican border posed a
threat to the United States.
Trump's transition team said Republican Iowa Governor Terry
Branstad, 70, who has boasted of close ties to Beijing's
leaders, was picked as U.S. ambassador to China.
In addition, transition officials said Linda McMahon, 68,
former CEO of professional wrestling company WWE and
wife of wrestling kingpin Vince McMahon, was Trump's choice to
head the Small Business Administration. Trump has taken part in
WWE events in the past and has close ties to the McMahons. He is
a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.
All four posts require Senate confirmation.
Pruitt's selection came despite a softer tone Trump has
struck on environmental regulation since his Nov. 8 election. He
has stepped back from casting climate change as a hoax, signaled
he might be willing to allow the United States to continue
participating in the Paris climate change deal aimed at lowering
world carbon emissions, and met with former Vice President Al
Gore, a leading environmental voice.
Pruitt's selection brought a quick rebuke from Democrats.
"The head of the EPA cannot be a stenographer for the
lobbyists of polluters and Big Oil," House of Representatives
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said of Pruitt.
TOUGH TALK
Trump talked tough during the campaign about deporting all
of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United
States and building a wall along the Mexican border. But since
the election he has softened his comments on deportation and
referred to some illegal immigrants "terrific people."
Kelly would work in tandem with Republican Senator Jeff
Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general who is a leading
advocate of cracking down on illegal immigration.
Kelly would head a department in charge of securing borders
against illegal immigration, protecting the president,
responding to natural disasters and coordinating intelligence
and counterterrorism.
He formerly headed the Southern Command, responsible for
U.S. military activities and relationships in Latin America and
the Caribbean. He was a proponent of keeping open the U.S.
military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Trump previously picked retired Marine Corps General James
Mattis as defense secretary and retired Army Lieutenant General
Michael Flynn as national security adviser.
Branstad has been an eager trading partner with China,
helping Iowa sell agricultural goods to the Asian powerhouse.
His choice came after Trump rattled the world's second-largest
economy with tough talk on trade and a telephone call with the
leader of Taiwan.
Some experts fear Trump will spark a trade war with Beijing
given his threats to slap steep tariffs on Chinese goods and
label China a currency manipulator in order to unfairly sell its
products to the United States.
Trump has more key appointments to make in coming days,
including the high-profile job of secretary of state. His team
said former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, a
fierce Trump critic during the campaign, is still under
consideration for a diplomatic job.
Aside from the personnel announcements, Trump basked in
being named Time magazine's "person of the year," telling NBC's
"Today" show, "It's a great honor, it means a lot."
In an interview with Time, Trump continued to take on
corporate America, promising to bring down drug prices and
causing shares of U.S. pharmaceutical and biotech companies to
fall.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Steve
Holland, Warren Strobel, Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
in Washington and Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf in New York,
Editing by Will Dunham)