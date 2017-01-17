Trump team defends health pick Tom Price over ethics charge

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and
human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he
bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation
that would have benefited the firm.
A Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for
Price, a Republican congressman from Georgia who, if confirmed,
would be a lead agent in carrying out Trump's plans to overhaul
President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
CNN reported on Sunday that Price bought between $1,001 and
$15,000 worth of shares last March in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
, a medical device manufacturer.
Days later, he introduced legislation to the House of
Representatives that would have delayed a regulation that could
have ultimately damaged the company, CNN said.
The Trump transition team said late on Monday that the stock
purchase was directed not by Price but by a broker and that
Price himself did not become aware of the stock buy until well
after the legislation was introduced.
"Any effort to connect the introduction of bipartisan
legislation by Dr Price to any campaign contribution is
demonstrably false," said transition spokesman Phil Blando.
"The only pattern we see emerging is that Senate Democrats
and their liberal media allies cannot abide by the notion that
Dr. Tom Price is uniquely qualified to lead HHS and will stop at
nothing to smear his reputation," he said.
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the leader of the
Democratic minority in the Senate, called on the Office of
Congressional Ethics to investigate whether Price had violated
the 2012 Stock Act, a law designed to combat insider trading.
"The President-elect claims he wants to drain the swamp, but
Congressman Price has spent his career filling it up," Schumer
said in a statement.
Price is one of eight Trump Cabinet nominees who will face
Senate confirmation hearings this week, starting on Tuesday with
Ryan Zinke, a Republican Montana congressman pegged as interior
secretary, and Republican philanthropist Betsy DeVos who is the
education nominee.
Trump's presidential inauguration is on Friday and his team
is hoping to have as many of his nominees as possible, perhaps
as many as seven, confirmed by then.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Randy Fabi)