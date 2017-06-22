UPDATE 1-Under fire in Washington, Trump back in campaign mode in Iowa

(Adds Trump tweet in paragraph 2, quote paragraphs 5-6)
By Steve Holland
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 22 U.S. President
Donald Trump, under siege in Washington, defended his record at
a raucous political rally in Iowa on Wednesday, rejecting a
Russia investigation as a witch hunt and saying he was
succeeding against all odds, despite no major legislative
achievements.
"All we do is win, win, win,” he told a cheering crowd. His
first tweet on Thursday morning praised the "special people"
there.
A feisty Trump spoke for more than an hour at a rally in
Cedar Rapids that was similar to those he held during last
year's presidential campaign. It included protesters escorted
out by police, Trump attacking the news media and supporters
waving signs saying "Drain the Swamp" in Washington.
Trump's first trip to Iowa since taking office on Jan. 20
came against a backdrop of problems in Washington. His
legislative agenda is struggling to gain traction, a federal
investigation of alleged Russian meddling into the election and
possible collusion with Trump's campaign continues, and his
approval rating is below 40 percent in most polls.
But Trump touted job gains and an improving stock market as
evidence that his economic policies are working, and he lauded
his wealthy appointees such as his top economic adviser Gary
Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, and Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross, a billionaire known for his investments
in distressed industries.
"In those particular positions, I just don’t want a poor
person — does that make sense?" Trump said.
He also vowed he would eventually get funding for a border
wall with Mexico, possibly with solar panels attached, despite
congressional refusal thus far.
"We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall," he
said. "Pretty good imagination, right? It's my ideas."
Solar panels along the wall are among proposals that have
been submitted by companies to the Department of Homeland
Security, according to media reports.
Buoyed by Republican victories in special congressional
elections in Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday, Trump
blasted his opponents as "unbelievably nasty" and said cable
news anchors appeared stunned by the Democratic losses.
Unable to get Democrats to join Republicans in major
legislative efforts, Trump said the wounding by a gunman last
week of Republican Representative Steve Scalise in Alexandria,
Virginia, had fostered a spirit of unity. But he did not sound
optimistic about breaking through the partisan divide any time
soon.
Trump said he doubted he would have help from Democrats in
getting major healthcare legislation through the U.S. Congress.
He wants the Senate to join the House of Representatives in
approving legislation soon to overhaul the signature domestic
achievement of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
"If we went and got the single greatest healthcare plan in
the history of the world we would not get one Democrat vote
because they’re obstructionists," Trump said.
Looking to foreign policy, Trump complained about the
"bad hand" he had been dealt, such as North Korea's nuclear
program. His comments came days after American student Otto
Warmbier died after returning in a coma from captivity in North
Korea.
On Tuesday, Trump had tweeted that he has basically given up
on getting help from Chinese President Xi Jinping on North Korea
after investing a lot of effort to coaxing Beijing to use its
influence on Pyongyang.
"I do like President Xi," said Trump, who was with the new
U.S. ambassador to China, former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.
"I do wish we would have a little more help on North Korea."
