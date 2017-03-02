Trump welcomes stock market surge, consumer confidence on Twitter

WASHINGTON, March 2 U.S. President Donald Trump
welcomed a record surge in the stock market on Thursday, a day
after the Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time
after his speech to Congress.
"Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has
posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15
year high. Jobs!" the Republican president wrote on Twitter.
In an address to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said he
wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a "massive" tax relief and
make a $1 trillion push on infrastructure, bets that have helped
Wall Street scale fresh records since the election.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Gareth Jones)