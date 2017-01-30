版本:
AXA UK says travel policies to cover those hit by U.S. ban

LONDON Jan 30 The UK division of French insurer AXA said its travel policies would cover those denied access to the United States due to a U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

An executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump halted travel by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"Although not technically covered, we view the current situation as unprecedented and unforeseen and as such we are extending the cover under our (travel) policies," AXA UK said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
