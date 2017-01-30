版本:
RPT-Trump travel ban stirs faint corporate outcry beyond Silicon Valley

    By Devika  Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber
    NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate
bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's
immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around
opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White
House.
    While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google 
and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the
suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of
arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their
counterparts in other industries either declined comment or
responded with company statements reiterating their commitment
to diversity.
    The difference in response shows the pressure large swathes
of corporate America faces to avoid tussling publicly with the
new administration. 
    Companies such as aircraft maker Boeing Co and
automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co have
already had run-ins with Trump over other issues, and they have
much at stake in policy decisions that the administration will
make on tax, trade and regulatory matters. 
    Before office, Trump attacked Boeing over the cost of the
future Air Force One program. Boeing Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Muilenburg met with him earlier this month and said he
and Trump had made progress on the Air Force One issue and the
potential sale of fighter aircraft. 
    Representatives from Boeing, General Motors and Ford
declined to comment on Trump's immigration curbs.
    Wall Street, meanwhile, is hoping the new administration
will ease some of the regulations introduced in the wake of the
2007-08 financial crisis and adopt a lighter touch in their
enforcement.
    Industries including banking, healthcare and auto
manufacturing "see themselves on the cusp of a new era of
deregulation, and they do not want to do anything that would
offend the new emperor," said Cornelius Hurley, director of
Boston University's Center for Finance, Law & Policy.
    Trump had targeted both the tech industry and Wall Street
during his presidential campaign, but once elected, he tapped
former investment bankers, hedge fund managers and private
equity investors to join his administration.
    With friends in high places, Wall Street may have less
reason to be as outspoken about the new restrictions. 
    "Bankers have direct access to this White House," said Erik
Gordon, who teaches at the University of Michigan's Ross School
of Business. "They don't have to protest publicly."
    Representatives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup
Inc, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley
 declined to comment on Trump's immigration order.
    Wells Fargo & Co said in a statement that it was
reviewing the executive order and its implications for staff and
its business.
    JPMorgan Chase & Co's Operating Committee, which
includes CEO Jamie Dimon, sent a note to staff saying it was
reaching out to all employees affected and noted that the
country was, "strengthened by the rich diversity of the world
around us."
    To be sure, some CEOs were more outspoken.
    Nike Inc CEO Mark Parker said the company did not
support the executive order.
    "Nike believes in a world where everyone celebrates the
power of diversity," he said in a statement. "Those values are
being threatened by the recent executive order in the U.S.
banning refugees, as well as visitors, from seven
Muslim-majority countries."
    Brent Saunders, CEO of U.S. drugmaker Allergan Plc,
tweeted: "Oppose any policy that puts limitations on our ability
to attract the best & diverse talent."
    But many boardrooms kept quiet. Representatives for some
energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp, for
example, declined to comment. 

    GOOD CORPORATE CITIZENS
    As the idea of corporate social responsibility has taken
root, so companies have increasingly championed a range of
causes, including gay rights, diverse workplaces and a global
view.
    Many in corporate America are still trying to work out how
to deal with a new government that takes a more conservative
stance on some social issues and has an anti-globalization
platform.
    Those non-tech companies that did issue statements over the
weekend tended to emphasize their role as good corporate
citizens rather than openly criticize Trump's policies.
    Starbucks Corp CEO Howard Schultz has put the
coffee chain in the national spotlight before, asking customers
not to bring guns into stores and urging conversations on race
relations.
    In a letter to employees, he said Starbucks was developing
plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years across dozens of
countries, but he did not directly criticize Trump's order.
    "I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the
civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so
long are under attack," he wrote.
    In his statement, General Electric Co CEO Jeff Immelt
told staff that the company would engage with the U.S.
government.   
    "We will continue to make our voice heard with the new
administration and Congress, and reiterate the importance of
this issue to GE and to the business community overall," he
wrote.
    One of the most immediate ways for corporate bosses to
communicate with Trump about the immigration order will be the
first meeting of his advisory panel of business leaders next
week.
    Of the 19 leaders on that panel, only two, Elon Musk, who
founded Tesla Motors Inc and SpaceX, and Travis
Kalanick, CEO of Uber Technologies Inc, have spoken
out against Trump's immigration curbs.
    A spokeswoman for Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire chief
executive of Blackstone Group LP whom Trump tasked to set
up and chair the panel, declined to comment. 

 (Additional reporting by Olivia Oran, Dan Freed, Lauren Hirsch,
Lawrence Delevingne and Gui Qing Koh in New York, Joe White in
Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
