Germany fears stock market gains reversal under Trump-govt official

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.
The government's transatlantic coordinator, Juergen Hardt, said in a statement before flying to Washington, that he would urge U.S. official to treat all German citizens seeking to enter the United States equally, even if they hold duel citizenship.
"I am anxiously waiting for the moment when the current good mood at the stock markets in light of the policies of Donald Trump will start reverting," Hardt said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.