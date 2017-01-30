Germany fears stock market gains reversal under Trump-govt official

BERLIN Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.

The government's transatlantic coordinator, Juergen Hardt, said in a statement before flying to Washington, that he would urge U.S. official to treat all German citizens seeking to enter the United States equally, even if they hold duel citizenship.

"I am anxiously waiting for the moment when the current good mood at the stock markets in light of the policies of Donald Trump will start reverting," Hardt said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)