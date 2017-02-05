WRAPUP 1-U.S. court denies request to immediately restore travel ban

WASHINGTON Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on
Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to
immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald
Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and
temporarily banning refugees.
The court ruling dealt a further setback to Trump, who has
denounced the judge in the state of Washington who blocked his
Jan. 27 order on Friday. In tweets and comments to reporters,
the president has insisted he will get the ban reinstated.
Trump says the temporary immigration restrictions on
citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen, and on all refugees, are necessary to protect the United
States from Islamist militants. Critics say they are unjustified
and discriminatory.
The judge's order and the appeal ruling have created what
may be a short-lived opportunity for travellers from the seven
affected countries to get into the United States while the legal
uncertainty continues.
In a brief order, the appeals court said the government's
request for an immediate administrative stay on the Washington
judge's decision had been denied. It was awaiting further
submissions from Washington and Minnesota states on Sunday, and
from the government on Monday.
The government's appeal says the decision by judge James
Robart in Washington posed an immediate harm to the public,
thwarted enforcement of an executive order and "second-guesses
the president's national security judgment about the quantum of
risk posed by the admission of certain classes of (non-citizens)
and the best means of minimizing that risk".
Trump denounced the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets
on Saturday and told reporters: "We'll win. For the safety of
the country, we'll win."
