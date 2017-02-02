Indian IT firms to meet Trump officials on visa reform concerns

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian IT sector leaders will meet
both U.S. lawmakers and officials from U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration later this month to lobby against any
major changes to visa regulations that could hurt the country's
$150 billion industry.
R. Chandrashekhar, head of Indian IT industry body Nasscom,
said details of the visit were still being finalised, but chief
executives from some of India's big IT companies would be part
of a delegation visiting Washington in the week of Feb. 20.
India's software services industry is concerned about a bill
introduced in the U.S. Congress seeking to double the salary
paid to H-1B visa holders which would dramatically increase the
costs for the Indian companies employing them.
Indian IT service companies use H-1B visas to fly engineers
to the U.S., their biggest market, to service clients, but some
opponents in the United States argue they are misusing the
programme to replace U.S. jobs.
Earlier in the week, Nasscom warned that a bill, introduced
last month by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from
California, unfairly targets some of its members and will not
solve a U.S. labour shortage in the tech sector.
Chandrashekhar told Reuters that the visit would also seek
to emphasize the "the economic partnership that is being built
between the two countries."
India's IT firms, led by Tata Consultancy Services,
Infosys and Wipro, have seen growth slow in
2016, as customers delayed spending ahead of the U.S.
presidential election.
IT players told Reuters late last year they planned to speed
up local hiring, acquire U.S. firms with bigger local workforces
and make a renewed push on automation to counter the regulatory
threat.
"Immigration concerns were a risk item, always there, but
they are more pronounced now," said a senior executive at L&T
Technology Services, who declined to be named.
Speculation that Trump may issue an executive order curbing
the H-1B programme sent shares in IT companies tumbling this
week.
An Indian consultant working for Infosys in the U.S. said
many of his colleagues were "dejected," while another engineer
working for Cisco in North Carolina said management had
called in an immigration attorney to reassure employees.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said it had expressed
its concerns to the U.S. government.
"No executive order has been signed so far," Vikas Swarup, a
spokesman for the ministry told reporters on Thursday. "Such
bills have been introduced in the past too and such bills have
to go through the full Congressional process. So let's not
prejudge the outcome."
