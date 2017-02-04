版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 12:14 BJT

U.S. Justice Department will not file immediate stay against Seattle immigration ruling

TORONTO Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.

The White House had earlier said the emergency motion would be filed "at the earliest possible time." (Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Nick Macfie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐