UPDATE 2-Microsoft asks for exception program on Trump immigration orders

By Stephen Nellis
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said
it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim
nations to enter and leave the United States on business or
family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas
and have not committed any crimes.
In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Microsoft President Brad Smith
outlined a program for case-by-case review of exceptions to a
travel ban instituted last week.
Microsoft is the first major U.S. company to press the
government to create a formal program that would ease the ban
for foreign-born workers who do not have permanent residence in
the United States. Permanent residents, known as green card
holders, were granted an exemption on Sunday.
The proposal argued that Kelly and Tillerson have the power
to grant exceptions to the travel ban under the order issued
last week by Trump.
Technology companies including Microsoft, Google owner
Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
have been vocal in their opposition to Trump's order,
arguing that they rely on workers from around the world to
create their products and services.
Amazon and Expedia Inc filed declarations of
support on Monday in a legal challenge to the order by the
Washington state Attorney General. Microsoft said on Thursday
that 76 of its employees and 41 dependents were affected by the
travel ban.
Microsoft's proposal would cover holders of the H-1B visa, a
temporary work visa that the tech sector relies on to recruit
foreign talent. Kelly issued an order on Sunday saying that
green card holders would be allowed to travel under the
executive orders, but H-1B holders from the seven affected
countries are still banned.
The proposal would also allow students to travel from
affected countries if they can prove they were enrolled and in
good standing at a U.S. school. The letter proposed that both
students and employees would not be allowed to travel to the
banned countries for business reasons but could travel there for
family reasons with case-by-case approval.
"In short, these individuals are 'known quantities' in their
communities: their character, personalities, conduct, and
behavior is understood by their colleagues, employers, friends,
and neighbors," Microsoft's Smith said in a blog post made at
the same time the company sent its letter.
Microsoft is also among several technology companies
considering signing an open letter to Trump expressing concern
about his ban on Syrian refugees, along with other issues such
as the estimated 750,000 people brought to the United States as
children whose immigration status is unclear.
The letter is being circulated among tech companies and
companies outside the sector, according to two sources in the
industry familiar with the matter.
Facebook Inc, Apple, Google and Microsoft, along with
a number of companies outside the sector, are considering
signing, the sources said. Recode and Bloomberg previously
reported the letter's existence.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple and Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.
