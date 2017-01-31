UPDATE 2-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order

(Adds additional companies invited to meeting)
By Dan Levine and Jeffrey Dastin
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 A group of technology
companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus
brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald
Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority
countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the
gathering.
The meeting is being called together by GitHub, which makes
software development tools.
Amicus, or friend of the court, briefs are filed by parties
who are not litigants in a case but want to offer arguments or
information to the judge.
Alphabet Inc's Google, Airbnb Inc and Netflix Inc
are among the companies invited, a separate person
familiar with the situation said.
Representatives for Google and Netflix could not immediately
be reached for comment. An Airbnb spokesman declined to comment.
The technology sector has become the clearest corporate
opponent to the ban announced last week. The industry depends on
talent from around the world, and companies have been
considering the best way to muster their resources, with efforts
so far including statements condemning the move and financial
support for organizations backing immigrants, such as the
American Civil Liberties Union.
The Trump administration says the rules will increase
national safety and are well within its powers.
Michal Rosenn, general counsel for fundraising company
Kickstarter, which will be involved in a filing, said the effort
began on Monday.
"We're all very shaken. We're shaken to see our neighbors
and our families and our friends targeted in this way," Rosenn
said. "All of us are trying to think about what we can do."
The discussions among the tech companies come after
Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc filed
declarations in court on Monday supporting a lawsuit filed by
the Washington state attorney general. Amazon and Expedia said
Trump's order adversely impacts their business.
A separate lawsuit challenging Trump's order as
unconstitutional was filed on Monday by the Council on
American-Islamic Relations. If the tech companies decide to file
an amicus brief as a group, it is unclear which case they would
weigh in on.
Other companies invited to meet include Adobe Systems Inc
, AdRoll, Automattic Inc, Box Inc, Cloudera Inc,
Cloudflare Inc, Docusign, Dropbox, Etsy Inc, Evernote
Corp, Glu Mobile Inc, Lithium, Medium, Mozilla, Pinterest,
reddit, Salesforce.com Inc, SpaceX, Stripe, Yelp Inc
, and Zynga Inc, the source said.
A representative for internet communications company Twilio
confirmed it will be involved in filing an amicus brief.
Cloudflare Chief Executive Matthew Prince said the internet
security company is willing to consider and sign an amicus
brief. Denelle Dixon, chief legal and business officer for
Mozilla, said the immigration order was "misplaced and damaging,
to Mozilla, to the technology industry and to the country."
Spokespeople for Box and AdRoll said they would attend the
meeting. An Etsy spokeswoman said the company received Github's
invite but could not confirm if it would move forward with the
group.
Salesforce declined to comment. Representatives for the
other companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis and Kristina Cooke;
Editing by Peter Henderson, Bill Rigby and Richard Borsuk)