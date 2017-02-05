Technology firms to urge Trump to alter U.S. travel ban -sources

Feb 5 Several technology companies plan to send
a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urging his
administration to follow through on proposed changes to a travel
ban on seven mainly Muslim nations, sources familiar with the
letter said Sunday.
"We welcome the changes your administration has made in
recent days in how the Department of Homeland Security will
implement the Executive Order," according to a draft of the
letter.
The technology companies expected to sign the letter include
Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's
Google, Twitter Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Yahoo Inc.
The sources did not want to be identified because
discussions regarding the letter were ongoing.
On Jan. 27, Trump issued an executive order imposing a
90-day ban affecting citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia,
Sudan, Syria and Yemen and a 120-day bar on all refugees. Those
travel bans caused chaos by trapping some travelers at airports
and stranding others overseas.
A federal judge on Friday put a temporary nationwide block
on that week-old executive order, leading the Republican
president to criticize the judge and the court system.
"We stand ready to help your administration identify other
opportunities to ensure that our employees can travel with
predictability and without undue delay," the technology
companies, some of which have had a frosty relationship with
Trump since the campaign, said in the letter.
"We are concerned ... that your recent Executive Order will
affect many visa holders who work hard here in the United States
and contribute to our country's success ... our ability to grow
our companies and create jobs depends on the contributions of
immigrants from all backgrounds."
Technology companies Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc
, both of which are based in Washington, filed a brief
in support of the Washington judge's temporary stay.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington, writing by Scott
DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr)