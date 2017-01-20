Melania Trump evokes Jackie Kennedy in blue inauguration outfit

Jan 20 Incoming U.S. first lady Melania Trump
stepped out in a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching
dress on Friday, choosing one of America's most iconic designers
for Inauguration Day ceremonies.
The former fashion model's custom-designed Ralph Lauren
outfit, worn with long matching gloves and stiletto shoes, had a
1960s vibe and wowed fashionistas.
Womens Wear Daily said the outfit, with its mock turtle
neck, triggered comparisons to the late U.S. first lady and
style icon Jacqueline Kennedy.
Style-watchers agreed, posting archive photos of Kennedy in
a similar blue outfit for her husband's inauguration in 1961,
and giving Trump's outfit a large thumbs-up.
"It was very Jackie," said Joe Zee, editor in chief of Yahoo
Style.
"Melania looks every inch a First Lady. So beautiful and
classy! I'm proud of her!," Theodora West wrote on Twitter.
Melania Trump's Inauguration Day outfit had been the cause
of much speculation after Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and other
leading designers said publicly they would not dress the first
lady for her big day because they opposed her husband, Donald
Trump.
New York-born designer Lauren, however, was the designer
behind Melania Trump's election night white jumpsuit.
Ironically, Lauren was also the designer of the pantsuits in
many colors that became Democratic presidential contender
Hillary Clinton's signature look.
Lauren and his eponymous corporation became
synonymous with American style through his preppy line of Polo
shirts, casual slacks and shorts in the 1970s and is regarded as
one of the most influential designers of the 20th century.
Melania Trump, 46, is the first U.S. first lady to come from
the fashion world. She began life as a teen model in her native
Slovenia and has been featured on the cover of magazines like
Vogue and GQ.
Standing 5 feet, 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall, she tends to
favor unfussy dresses in solid colors, tailored coats and killer
high heels.
