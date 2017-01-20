Germany must prepare for 'rough ride' under Trump - Vice Chancellor

BERLIN Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic
strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration
start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel
said on Friday, warning of a "rough ride" hours after President
Donald Trump was sworn in.
"What we heard today were high nationalistic tones," Gabriel
said in an interview with the public broadcaster ZDF, in the
first official German reaction to Trump's inauguration. "I think
we have to prepare for a rough ride."
He added that Trump "was extremely serious" in his
inauguration speech, which meant he would follow his promises on
trade and other issues with actions.
Europe and Germany must stand together "to defend our
interests."
The United States is Germany's biggest trading partner and
Trump has warned that his administration will impose a border
tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW
plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S.
market.
