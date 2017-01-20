UPDATE 1-Germany must prepare for 'rough ride' under Trump -Vice Chancellor

* Germany will turn to China if Trump launches trade war
* Gabriel says Trump means what he says
* Vice Chancellor says Europe should not be submissive
(Adds reference to Hitler, quotes, background)
By Joseph Nasr
BERLIN, Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic
strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration
start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel
said on Friday, warning against protectionism hours after
President Donald Trump was sworn in.
"I think we have to prepare for a rough ride," Gabriel said
in an interview with the public broadcaster ZDF, in the first
official German reaction to Trump's inauguration. He added that
Trump's election was the result of "a bad radicalisation".
The leader of the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD),
coalition partners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
conservatives, dismissed suggestions that Trump may not pursue
some controversial promises, such as imposing high tariffs on
cars imported from Mexico.
"He means it extremely seriously," said Gabriel. "What we
heard today were high nationalistic tones."
He added that all that was missing from Trump's speech was
comparing parliament to a "Quasselbude" or "talking shop," a
term used by Hitler before he took power to discredit the
parliamentary democracy of the Weimar Republic in the 1920s.
Gabriel said the European Union and Germany must stand
together "to defend our interests" and to prevent such
nationalistic fervour from gripping the continent.
Germany will hold a general election in September in which
the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is
expected to enter the national parliament for the first time.
'CHINA OFFERS NEW OPPORTUNITIES'
Trump has criticized Merkel's decision in 2015 to throw open
Germany's borders to asylum seekers fleeing wars and conflicts
in the Middle East and elsewhere and has said he believes other
countries will leave the EU after Britain.
Merkel, who had a close relationship with former U.S.
president Barack Obama, responded to his comments in a newspaper
interview earlier this month by saying that Europe's destiny was
in its own hands.
German government sources told Reuters this week that Merkel
was working to set a date this spring for a meeting with Trump.
The United States is Germany's biggest trading partner and
Trump has warned that his administration will impose a border
tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW
plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S.
There are fears that a protectionist trade policy by Trump
could harm the global economy. A trade war with China would be
particularly harmful for Germany, a leading exporting nation
that gets nearly half its gross domestic product from exports.
"Should the United States start a trade war with China and
all of Asia then we as Europeans and Germans are fair partners,"
Gabriel said. "Europe and Germany need a strategy geared toward
Asia and China and we have new opportunities."
He added: "We should neither be submissive nor have fear."
(Additional reporting by Sabine Ehrhardt; Editing by Catherine
Evans)