US would like nuclear deal with India to go forward -official

WASHINGTON, June 23 President Donald Trump's
administration would like to see a Westinghouse nuclear reactor
deal with India move forward, a senior White House official said
on Friday ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
meetings with Trump on Monday.
The deal, years in the making, has been slow to complete due
to concerns about liability in the event of a nuclear accident.
"We're still very much interested in seeing this deal move
forward," the official told reporters. "Westinghouse stands by
the viability of the project ... We very much support continued
negotiations between Westinghouse and its Indian partners."
