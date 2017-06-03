UPDATE 1-Trump to hit the road for a jobs-focused reset in tough week

(Clarifies details about Ohio trip)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 3 President Donald Trump will
hit the road next week to ramp up his long-promised plan to
overhaul the nation's aging airports, roads and railways, a push
that could energize his supporters and distract from political
intrigue in Washington.
The infrastructure push - which will include a trip to
Cincinnati, Ohio - comes as the White House seeks to refocus
attention on core promises to boost jobs and the economy made by
Trump last year during his campaign for office.
Those pledges have been eclipsed by the political furor over
Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. That drama
will come to a head on Thursday when former Federal Bureau of
Investigation Director James Comey, who was leading the Russia
probe until Trump fired him, testifies before a U.S. Senate
panel.
Trump - who has denied any collusion between Russia and his
campaign - has struggled to keep the spotlight on plans that
could give him a political lift. The four events next week on
infrastructure, which were in the works before Comey's hearing
was scheduled, will give Trump the opportunity to provide some
counterprogramming to the drumbeat of Russia news.
It is a deft messaging move, said Chris Barron, a pro-Trump
Republican strategist, who says the president is at his best
when he is on the offensive.
"I think we need to see Trump out of D.C. I think we need to
see Trump out on the road. I think we need to see Trump engaging
his base, firing up his base," Barron told Reuters.
BIPARTISAN APPEAL
During his campaign, Trump promised a 10-year,
trillion-dollar program to modernize decrepit infrastructure - a
plan that holds bipartisan appeal because of its job-creating
potential, and that will require backing from the U.S. Congress.
Legislative wins have eluded Trump thus far. He kicked off
his policy push with healthcare and tax reform, initiatives that
have become bogged down in process and controversy. The
infrastructure push will offer some fresh ideas for the White
House and lawmakers alike to discuss.
"It doesn't matter who you are - whether you're a farmer in
the Midwest or a mother driving your kids to and from school, or
work, or a college kid flying back and forth to school - you're
affected by infrastructure," Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic
adviser, told reporters during a preview of the events.
On Monday, Trump will propose privatizing the air traffic
control system, calling on lawmakers to hive it off from the
Federal Aviation Administration.
Trump will make remarks in the Rose Garden and explain how
the plan will save travelers time and save fuel costs for
airlines, Cohn said.
On Wednesday, Trump will travel to the banks of the Ohio
River to talk about improvements to the 12,000 miles (19,300 km)
of inland waterways, dams, locks and ports critical for shipping
farm products, and will deliver a speech about his vision for
infrastructure, Cohn said.
He will huddle with a bipartisan group of governors and
mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss their needs and
plans, Cohn said. Most U.S. infrastructure is owned by state and
local governments.
Trump will wrap up his push on Friday with a visit to the
Department of Transportation to discuss regulatory reform for
roads and rail, Cohn said.
BILL STILL IN WORKS
Trump last month asked Congress for $200 billion for
infrastructure over 10 years, a plan that would encourage state
and local governments to lease assets to the private sector to
generate funding for other projects.
Some projects in rural areas may need traditional federal
grants, an administration official told reporters, but most
funds will be used to try to attract and leverage outside
spending.
His administration has said it wants states to expand the
use of tolling on interstate highways.
The White House does not plan to release its own
infrastructure bill, and officials told reporters the timing for
legislation is not set.
On the air traffic control overhaul, Trump plans to share
the "principles" he supports, but will leave the drafting of
legislation to lawmakers, officials told reporters.
Trump has said in the past that he would consider packaging
infrastructure with healthcare or tax reform legislation as an
incentive to obtain support from lawmakers.
The infrastructure plan has already attracted some
private-sector interest. Last month, U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign
wealth fund said they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to
invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)