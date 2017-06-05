Trump to lay out plan to privatize air traffic control system

WASHINGTON, June 5 President Donald Trump on
Monday will outline a plan to privatize the U.S. air traffic
control system, urging the U.S. Congress to separate it from the
Federal Aviation Administration.
Trump's Rose Garden announcement on air traffic control is
part of a week-long push to publicize his plans to overhaul the
country's aging infrastructure as the White House faces a
growing probe into alleged ties between his campaign and Russia.
The proposal to privatize air traffic control faces major
hurdles in Congress where Democrats and some Republicans oppose
it. Trump has frequently said that ongoing modernization efforts
to the air traffic control system were already obsolete.
In a summary document sent to airlines and interest groups
before the meeting, the Trump administration proposes a
three-year transition period to shift oversight of air traffic
control.
The proposal says a board made up of airline, union and
airport officials would oversee the non-profit entity. The new
entity should honor existing labor agreements but controllers
would no longer be federal employees.
The Federal Aviation Administration spends nearly $10
billion a year on air traffic control funded largely through
passenger user fees, and has about 28,000 air traffic control
personnel.
Trump is expected to say the plan will save travelers time
and save fuel costs for airlines. He will be joined by some
executives from major U.S. airlines.
On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Cincinnati to talk about
improvements to the 12,000 miles (19,300 km) of inland
waterways, dams, locks and ports critical for shipping farm
products, and will deliver a speech about his vision for
infrastructure.
The infrastructure push comes as the White House seeks to
refocus attention on core promises to boost jobs and the economy
made by Trump last year during his campaign for office.
Those pledges have been eclipsed by the political furor over
Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. That drama
will come to a head on Thursday when former Federal Bureau of
Investigation Director James Comey, who was leading the Russia
probe until Trump fired him, testifies before a U.S. Senate
panel.
Trump has denied any collusion between Russia and his
campaign. He has struggled to keep the spotlight on plans that
could give him a political lift.
The infrastructure events this week were in the works before
Comey's hearing was scheduled. They will give Trump the
opportunity to provide some counterprogramming to the drumbeat
of Russia news.
Privatization advocates argue that spinning off air traffic
control into a non-government entity would allow for a more
efficient system and rapid, cost-effective improvements of
technology, in part by avoiding the government procurement
process.
Opponents, including Delta Air Lines, say the U.S.
system is so large that privatization would not save money, and
would drive up ticket costs and could create a national security
risk. There also are concerns that airlines would dominate the
private-company board and limit access to airports by business
jets. Most airlines back the plan.
The administration’s formal budget proposal unveiled in May
that included plans to privatize the nation's air traffic
control system would boost the budget deficit by about $45
billion over 10 years.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, David Shepherdson, Roberta Rampton
and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernard Orr)